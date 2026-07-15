NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN GTA WITH STRATEGIC MERGER

MNP Welcomes Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation, Building on Commitment to Support the Greater Toronto Market

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation, effective September 1st, 2026.

Based in Toronto North, Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation is led by owner Ken Khosla, who will join MNP as a partner, supported by his team. The firm supports clients across the Greater Toronto Area, providing them with a wide variety of accounting, tax and business advisory solutions.

Andrea Chan, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Toronto North, an office of over 250 team members, including 53 partners, said the move reinforces MNP's strategic focus on growing its presence and capabilities in their Markham office.

"We are pleased to welcome the team at Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation to our firm. This merger represents a strong alignment of values, expertise, and client-first thinking. By bringing our teams together, we will be enhancing our ability to deliver deeper insights, broader capabilities, and more personalized support to our clients."

Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation owner, Ken Khosla, CPA, CA says a key driver in their decision to join MNP was the opportunity to better serve their clients through expanded resources and capabilities.

"As we looked for ways to strengthen how we serve our clients and expand our capabilities, it was important to find a partner who shares our commitment to delivering meaningful value. Joining MNP enhances what we're able to offer today, while also providing access to a broader network of expertise and resources that will support our clients' long-term success."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

The Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation team will move into MNP's Toronto North office as of the effective date.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Ken Khosla, CPA, CA, Owner, Peakvest CPA Professional Corporation at [email protected]