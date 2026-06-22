NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS AGRONOMY PRACTICE

MNP acquires agronomy team from Western Tractor to Benefit Canadian Agriculture Market

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will acquire the agronomy practice of Western Tractor, effective June 22, 2026. The move will see four team members join MNP in Southern Alberta.

Western Tractor excels in cultivating futures for producers, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide farming expertise and operational efficiency to today's fields. They currently have a leading team of agronomists who will continue to offer Southern Alberta farmers a comprehensive solution for optimizing agronomy operations and profitability.

Founded in Brandon, Manitoba, in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. The firm is widely regarded as one of Canada's leading firms when it comes to providing professional services to agricultural clients, with many of its partners and team members having family farm backgrounds or continuing to operate a farm of their own.

Marvin Slingerland, MNP's Senior Vice President, Agriculture, explained that the expansion of the agronomy practice at MNP demonstrates the firm's commitment to supporting the long-term success of Canadian farmers:

"We're constantly looking for new ways to bring more Canadian farmers the expertise they need to succeed not just today, but for tomorrow and into the future," said Slingerland. "Having started our agronomy practice a couple of years ago across the prairies, we see the value delivered to clients with leading-edge agronomy practices and the need to expand for more innovative, future-focused farmers. We are delighted to be adding to our agronomy team, all of whom combine personalized, face-to-face interactions with transformative digital tools, and enable us to offer farmers in Canada a comprehensive solution for optimizing operations and profitability."

Leighton Storsley, President, Western Tractor, noted:

"We see a significant opportunity to expand access to professional agronomic services for more farms -- creating greater collaboration on the best solutions for each operation and helping producers make the most of every opportunity. As a true agronomy and farming technology partner, we're excited for four team members to join MNP to expand our reach and capabilities across Southern Alberta's farming community to provide farmers with the critical support they need to succeed."

Tanya Knight, MNP's Executive Vice President, Clients and Services, said that the geographic spread of the merging-in Western Tractor agronomy services is part of MNP's strategy to reach businesses wherever in Canada they might be based:

"Our business model has always been designed to support clients in the communities where we live and work regardless of the size of a city or town," said Knight. "That's a strategy that we believe differentiates us. Expanding our agronomy capabilities is really about helping us to reach and support more Southern Alberta farmers with their journeys and so we're delighted to welcome Western Tractor agronomy team members into the MNP family."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice-President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Leighton Storsley, President, Western Tractor at [email protected]