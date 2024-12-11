NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

MNP and Nurmohamed & Associates Inc. Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in the Lower Mainland

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Surrey, British Columbia-based firm, Nurmohamed & Associates Inc. ("Nurmohamed"), effective February 1, 2025. Founder Amin Nurmohamed, CPA, CA, Aziz Nurmohamed, CPA, CGA, along with their team will join MNP.

Nurmohamed has a strong real estate development / construction client base as well as other groups including professionals, and provides a variety of services to their clients, including tax planning, tax compliance, tax appeals, consulting, and assurance. The Nurmohamed team will move into MNP's Surrey office in the Lower Mainland, as of the merger effective date, from where they will continue to support businesses across the region.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Ryan Hoag, CPA, CGA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Lower Mainland, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in British Columbia, working with businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. Amin, Aziz and the entire Nurmohamed team share our passion for supporting British Columbia's business community and will help us to reach and support more organizations with their journey. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Amin Nurmohamed, CPA, CA, who will join MNP as a partner, says that one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the firm's culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to myself, Aziz, and all of our team members at Nurmohamed, so the 'fit' had to be right."

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Darren Turchansky, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for British Columbia. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business. We're thrilled to welcome Amin, Aziz and the entire Nurmohamed team to MNP."

