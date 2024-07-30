NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

MNP and Kevin C. Schindler Inc. Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in the Lower Mainland

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the White Rock, British Columbia-based firm, Kevin C. Schindler Inc. ("KCS"), effective October 1, 2024.

Led by Kevin Schindler, CPA, CA (the Principal and President of KCS), the firm offers a wide range of business and personal tax and accounting services, including corporate and small business income tax, estate planning and trusts, year-end accounting, personal income tax and bookkeeping services. The KCS client base includes local small businesses, mining companies, startups, and high net-worth individuals.

Kevin brings more than 30 years of experience and will join MNP as a partner, as part of the merger.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of digital, consulting and advisory services.

Ryan Hoag, CPA, CGA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Lower Mainland, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in British Columbia, working with businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. Kevin and the KCS team share our passion for supporting British Columbia's business community and this merger will help us to reach and support more organizations with their journey. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

The KCS team will move into MNP's Surrey office in the Lower Mainland, as of the merger effective date, from where they will continue to support businesses across the region.

Kevin says that one of his deciding factors in joining MNP was the firm's culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's well known as having a local focus and a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to me and the team members at KCS, so the 'fit' had to be right.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that I'm very confident will help us to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, Darren Turchansky, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for British Columbia, explained how MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad:

"We are growing fast but we've always been 100% committed to maintaining our culture and not just growing for the sake of growing. That means being very strategic about who we invite to join our team and making sure that our cultures and values are well-aligned. In KCS we see a firm that feels very much like us, one with whom we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business. We're thrilled to welcome Kevin and the KCS team to MNP."

