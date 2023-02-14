NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

MNP and BBA Accounting Group Inc. Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Vancouver

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that Patrick Ruscitti, Howard Bickford and Jess Hennan, previously of the professional services firm BBA Accounting Group Inc., will join MNP in Vancouver, BC effective June 1, 2023.

Patrick, Howard and Jess, who have worked in the Vancouver market for over 25 years collectively, are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Vancouver.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us service clients across Vancouver," said Patrick Ruscitti. "We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how we can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Dan Trotter, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Vancouver, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team. We are excited to welcome in Patrick, Howard, Jess and their BBA Accounting team into the MNP family."

Howard said that one of his, Jess's and Patrick's deciding factors to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to us, and to our people, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built in recent years servicing clients across Vancouver," added Jess. "We are looking forward to working together with MNP's other fantastic teams in our region to help more Vancouver businesses reach their full potential."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

Patrick, Howard and Jess and their team will remain at their current location for the present time but will work closely with MNP's existing teams in Vancouver to provide greater resources and services to business across the region.

"We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome Patrick, Howard and Jess into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business," said Darren Turchansky, MNP's Executive Vice President for British Columbia.

"Patrick, Howard and Jess and their team's arrival is truly a win-win for the Vancouver marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more organizations with their journey," added Dan. "We're thrilled to welcome Patrick, Howard and Jess and the BBA Accounting Group Inc. professionals joining us into the MNP team."

About MNP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP

For further information: Joanne Boyer, Senior Director of Marketing, Western Canada, MNP at 604.637.1591 or [email protected]; Patrick A. Ruscitti, Howard Bickford or Jess Hennan, BBA Accounting Group Inc., at 604.685.9843