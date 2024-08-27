NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

MNP and Finnie Hunka LLP Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in the Thompson Okanagan

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Kamloops, British Columbia-based firm, Finnie Hunka LLP ("Finnie Hunka"), effective October 15, 2024. On this date Ken Finnie, CPA, CMA, and Kimberly Hunka, CPA, CGA, and their team of ten staff members will join MNP.

Since 2018, Finnie Hunka has offered their clients personalized and professional accounting services across the Thompson Okanagan.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Jennifer Hollis, CPA, CGA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Thompson Okanagan region, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in British Columbia, working with businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. The region has created several of Canada's most successful organizations and we are proud of the role we play working with many of them. Ken, Kimberly and the entire Finnie Hunka team share our passion for supporting British Columbia's business community and will help us to reach and support more organizations with their journey. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

The entire Finnie Hunka team will continue to be based at their present location in Kamloops and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in the Okanagan to service business across the region.

Finnie Hunka Partner, Kimberly Hunka, says that one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the firm's culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to all the partners and team members at Finnie Hunka, so the 'fit' had to be right."

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to provide our clients with even greater value in the future," added Finnie Hunka Partner, Ken Finnie.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Darren Turchansky, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for British Columbia. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, We're thrilled to welcome Ken, Kimberly and the entire Finnie Hunka team to MNP."

