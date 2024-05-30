NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ALBERTA

MNP and Halpert Monsma Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Edmonton

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Edmonton, Alberta-based firm, Halpert Monsma Chartered Professional Accountants ("Halpert Monsma"), effective June 17, 2024.

Halpert Monsma is a full-service public accounting firm working with companies, non-profits and individuals since 1989. Co-founder Loretta Monsma, CPA, CA, CMA, is delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements Halpert Monsma's current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Edmonton.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Dustin Sundby (MPAcc, CPA, CA), MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Edmonton, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in Edmonton, working with businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. The city has created several of Canada's most successful organizations and we are proud of the role we play working with many of them. Loretta and the Halpert Monsma team share our passion for supporting the Edmonton business community and will help us to reach and support more organizations with their journey. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Monsma and her team will remain at their current location for the present time and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in Edmonton to service business across the region.

Monsma says that one of her deciding factors to join MNP was the firm's culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to myself, and to my people, and so the 'fit' had to be right.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help my team and I service clients across Edmonton. By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, We're thrilled to welcome Loretta and the Halpert Monsma team to MNP."

