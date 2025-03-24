NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS FORENSICS SERVICE OFFERING IN ONTARIO

MNP Joins Forces with Computer Forensics Inc., Building on Commitment to Support the Market with Digital Forensics Services

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Services firm, Computer Forensics Inc, effective May 1st, 2025. Based in Oakville, Ontario, the firm is led by co-owners Matthew Musters and Thomas Musters, who will join MNP as Partners, supported by their existing team members.

Computer Forensics Inc. has deep roots in the Digital Forensics community, providing a wide breadth of services which enable the identification, preservation, analysis, and documentation of digital evidence.

MNP has grown rapidly across Ontario in the advisory and consulting services space, growing to include over 450 advisory and consulting professionals in the province. Brian Cheng, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner, Advisory and Consulting for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, said that this move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the Forensics space:

"We are very happy to welcome the Computer Forensics Inc. team to our Firm. Digital forensics provides valuable support in legal proceedings and investigative expertise to resolve financial disputes, as well as supporting corporations confronting wrongdoing situations, protecting both their assets and reputation. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our clients and our legal professionals community across the country with a wide breadth of services designed to address digital fraud and misconduct."

Computer Forensics Inc. Co-Owner, Matthew Musters, says the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in the market. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Computer Forensics Inc. into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Computer Forensics Inc. Co-Owner, Thomas Musters, says one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the culture.

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being entrepreneurial, with a commitment to developing strong client relationships. This is something very important to us, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our client focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

The Computer Forensics Inc. team will move into MNP's Mississauga North office in May.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Matthew Musters, Co-Owner, Computer Forensics Inc., at [email protected]