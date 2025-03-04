MNP Joins Forces with Talent Flex Conseil Inc. Building on Commitment to Support the Market with Value-Add Organizational Transformation Services

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Montreal-based consulting services firm, Talent Flex Conseil Inc., effective April 1, 2025.

Talent Flex Conseil Inc. is led by Founder and President, Josée-Christine Boilard, supported by a team of six consultants. Josée-Christine Boilard will join MNP as a Partner. The firm is focused on providing Quebec organizations with organizational development and transformation solutions designed to support companies in growth mode.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 34 offices, with 208 partners and over 1,400 team members across the province.

Regional Managing Partner for Quebec Advisory and Consulting Services, Jonathan Banford, said the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to the Québec marketplace:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Talent Flex Conseil Inc. team to our Firm. In recent years, we've been steadily growing our Québec advisory and consulting team, which now includes over 130 team members, in order to meet growing demand from our clients and the market. With the arrival of the Talent Flex Conseil inc. team, we will be even better placed to provide support to small and mid-sized organizations with the guidance they need to grow their businesses and navigate market challenges."

Talent Flex Conseil Inc. President, Josée-Christine Boilard, says the merger strengthens her team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Talent Flex Conseil Inc. into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

The Talent Flex Conseil Inc. team will move to MNP's downtown Montreal location.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

