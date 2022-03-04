NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, BOLSTERS PRESENCE IN DURHAM REGION

MNP and Oshawa-based Matthew Bakker Chartered Professional Accountant to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Matthew Bakker Chartered Professional Accountant, effective March 7, 2022.

Based in Oshawa, Ontario, Matthew Bakker Chartered Professional Accountant is led by owner Matthew Bakker, CPA, CA, who will join MNP as a partner following the merger. Matthew and his team provide a wide range of professional services to organizations throughout the Durham Region and have more than a decade's history of helping businesses and organizations in the area.

MNP has built a strong and fast-growing practice in and around the Greater Toronto Area in recent years, entering the Oshawa market in 2013 through a merger with local firm Laing & Rohr Chartered Accountants before further strengthening their presence in 2019 through a further merger with Roberts, Marlowe, Jackson, Jackson and Associates (RMJJ).

MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Toronto and Oshawa, Jon MacNeil, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing in the region.

"We've been looking to build on our existing presence in the Durham Region for some time," explained MacNeil. "The area is one of the fastest-growing in Ontario, offering a stable and diverse economy that is recognized as being an education and health sciences hub. Downtown Oshawa was also identified by the Government of Ontario as an Urban Growth Centre as part of its Places to Grow initiative, and the number of people living and working in the city continues to grow year-over-year. We are looking forward to helping more businesses across the region to reach their full potential and are very excited to welcome Matthew and his team into the MNP fold."

Matthew Bakker says that he believes the merger will help him and his team to provide even stronger support to clients in the Durham Region.

"As someone who has lived in the region all my life, I am particularly excited about MNP's strong focus on being present in the markets it represents," said Bakker. "Although MNP is a large, national firm, it's best known across Canada for its personal, local focus and commitment to supporting the communities in which its teams live and work. I truly believe MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and will bring greater bench strength that will help us provide even greater value to our clients across the Durham Region."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly in the last 10 years, particularly in Eastern Canada," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "That has meant we've had to be incredibly diligent about maintaining our culture by being especially strategic about who we invite to join our team. We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome Matthew and his team into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Matthew and his team will move into MNP's Oshawa office on Champlain Avenue as of the merger effective date.

