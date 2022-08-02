NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, BOLSTERS PRESENCE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

MNP joins forces with Khalid Amlani, Sean Akeroyd and Cara Pavlakovic to Benefit the Vancouver Marketplace with Greater Resources and Enhanced Services

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that Khalid Amlani, Sean Akeroyd and Cara Pavlakovic, previously of the professional services firm Harbourside CPA, will join MNP in Vancouver, BC effective September 1, 2022.

Khalid, Sean and Cara, who have worked in the Vancouver market for over 30 years collectively, are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Vancouver.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us service clients across Vancouver," said Khalid Amlani. "We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how we can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Dan Trotter, Regional Managing Partner, Vancouver. "We are excited to welcome in Khalid, Sean and Cara and their team members into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Sean says that one of his, Cara's and Khalid's deciding factors to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to us, and to our people, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built in recent years servicing clients across Vancouver," adds Cara. "We are looking forward to working together with MNP's other fantastic teams in our region to help more Vancouver businesses reach their full potential."

Khalid, Sean and Cara and their team will be moving from their current location into MNP's Vancouver office and will work closely with MNP's existing teams across Vancouver to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses across the province.

"The arrival of Khalid Amlani, Sean Akeroyd and Cara Pavlakovic is truly a win-win for all and for the Vancouver and broader British Columbia marketplace," says Darren Turchansky, Executive Vice President for British Columbia. "With skills and experiences across Vancouver we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed. We are thrilled to have found Khalid, Sean and Cara and their team to join forces with - a group that shares our values and is focused on putting clients first."

About MNP LLP:

MNP is one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and private and public companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca .

