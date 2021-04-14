NATIONAL Ottawa welcomes Simon Beauchemin as Director, Trade & Investment

Simon has significant trade, investment, and economic experience acquired through his various senior political roles. He played a key role in managing major Canadian trade deals, including the new Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) Agreement, as well as the recently signed Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement.

Simon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Université de Montréal and a master's degree in Politics and International Relations from the University of Cambridge.

He will be an asset for the Firm's clients in sectors pertaining to investment, infrastructure, capital markets, agriculture, and economic development. Simon will be adding significant bench strength to our pan-Canadian public affairs team, with members in offices across the NATIONAL network. In Ottawa, he will join an experienced public affairs team, led by Kevin Macintosh, Senior Vice-President; Megan Lockhart, Senior Director, Digital & Advocacy Strategy; and Tiéoulé Traoré, Director, Government Relations.

Working with other leading AVENIR GLOBAL partners such as Hanover and Madano, NATIONAL continues to be Canada's market-leading public affairs and digital advocacy agency of choice for clients across multiple sectors.

