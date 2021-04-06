National Online Learning Program FREE for All Canadians Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

47% of Canadians unemployed from COVID-19 have no post-secondary education

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA) is launching Tech 101 to all Canadians, a free online program designed to teach introductory tech skills necessary in our growing digital economy.

FEIA is a private school under the Ontario Ministry of Education with the mission to empower young Canadians with the skills, confidence, and connections they need to kick start their careers for a better future. By combining FEIA's top educational experience and Huawei Technologies' award-winning technology, Tech 101 is designed with the goal and belief that no Canadian should be left behind.

Canadian unemployment and education statistics during the COVID-19 Pandemic:

47% of Canadians unemployed during the pandemic have no post-secondary education





The pandemic has accelerated the rise of the digital online economy by 3 - 4 years





A quarter of all Canadian businesses expect more than 10% of employees to work remotely permanently going forward





600-thousand Canadians are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 restriction

To register for Tech 101's free online program, go to feia.ca/tech101 . Click here to watch an information video on the program.

It is clear to see that post-pandemic, the future of work will continue to be remote and online. With this understanding, Tech 101 is offering 10 free online courses, each consisting of a one hour instructional and educational video. The focus of those videos and courses consist of skills training in Microsoft Teams, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Zoom, Gmail, online banking and cybersecurity.

The Tech 101 courses offer flexible learning, with bite-sized modules, so students can gain key digital skills fast. Tailored for beginners, the programs create the building blocks for a career in the modern online workforce. There is no previous employment or educational experience necessary to sign-up.

"Tech 101 guides even a complete beginner through the curriculum, to the point where they're ready for the digital workforce. Our content is masterfully crafted by FEIA educational experts and our world class teaching approach involves interactive lessons, quizzes, and high quality learning modules, all presented by professionals working in digital and online fields," says Andrew Liu, Project Manager from Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA).

FEIA has also created a Facebook community called "Tech 101 Community" where students can discuss topics with one another, find a mentor, problem solve and even find potential job and career employment opportunities. Our community also connects students with industry professionals with the hope of creating long lasting educational relationships.

Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA )

Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA) is a private school based in the Niagara Falls region with the mission to inspire and empower students to realize their academic potential, to become agents of change, innovators and leaders on a global scale. FEIA offers a unique learning environment with a hybrid student population, composed of both international and domestic students in grades 6 through 12. They offer personalized learning pathways and small class sizes to ensure academic excellence. FEIA holistically nurtures the whole child, providing for their academic, social, physical and emotional needs in a way that larger public schools are unable to. With an elite hockey program, FEIA understands that athletics and physical activity are part of a student's wellbeing. feia.ca .

SOURCE Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA)

For further information: or media inquiries please contact: Chrissy Newton, VOCAB Communications, at [email protected] - 416.705.9523 or Amanda Triumbari, VOCAB Communications, at [email protected] - 647.234.1995