TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Winners of the 2020 National Newspaper Awards will be announced on Friday, May 7.

For the second year in a row, the traditional gala to announce winners cannot be held because of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. Instead, the announcements will be made in a webcast starting at 7 p.m. ET on May 7.

To view the webcast at that time, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJBi8_RFSew.

The webcast will also be available afterwards for viewing any time on the NNA's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/NNACCJ/

Winners in each of the 22 categories will also be revealed on Twitter as they are announced during the webcast. The NNA Twitter account is @NNA_CCJ.

The full list of winners will be released via Cision and on the NNA website (http://nna-ccj.ca) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7.

This is the 72nd year of the awards program, and the 32nd under the current administrative structure. The awards were established by the Toronto Press Club in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada. The competition is now open to daily newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the NNA Board of Governors.

For further information: Paul Woods, Executive Director, National Newspaper Awards, [email protected], 905-719-8675

