National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan to be located in Ottawa

Minister MacAulay welcomes the National Capital Commission's Federal Land Use Approval of Monument site

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of having a special place to honour the over 40,000 Canadian women and men in uniform – as well as the hundreds of civilians and government officials – who served in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. Tragically, 158 Canadian Armed Forces members and seven civilians died in the cause of international peace and freedom during this mission.

Today, the National Capital Commission Board of Directors granted Federal Land Use Approval of the proposed LeBreton Flats location in Ottawa for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, welcomed this critical step towards creating the Monument.

The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of the men and women who served in Canada's whole-of-government mission in Afghanistan, as well as the support provided to them by Canadians at home.

Quotes

"Canadians recognize the incredible dedication that our service men and women, and civilians, made while serving in the whole-of-government mission in Afghanistan. Today's announcement is an important step in giving their family and friends, and all Canadians, a place to honour and remember them. This location will offer an accessible and fitting place to quietly reflect and honour the courage, sacrifices and achievements of those who served during our country's mission in Afghanistan. This Monument will be a perpetual place to remember their selfless duty to our country."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The National Capital Commission is proud to work with its partners on this National Monument. The site location will give all visitors an opportunity to recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan, and the support provided to them by Canadians at home."

Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission

Quick Facts

Canada joined the United Nations-mandated mission in Afghanistan in October 2001 and continued to support the multinational military efforts there until March 2014 . Canada's commitment mobilized a whole-of-government mission, which included Canadian Armed Forces, police forces, public servants and civilians.

joined the United Nations-mandated mission in in and continued to support the multinational military efforts there until . commitment mobilized a whole-of-government mission, which included Canadian Armed Forces, police forces, public servants and civilians. During Canada's mission in Afghanistan , 158 Canadian Armed Forces members died, as well as seven Canadian civilians including a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist. Thousands were left with physical and psychological injuries.

mission in , 158 Canadian Armed Forces members died, as well as seven Canadian civilians including a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist. Thousands were left with physical and psychological injuries. The Veterans Affairs Canada Commemoration Advisory Group has been consulted throughout the site selection process for the Monument. In February 2019 , the Commemoration Advisory Group endorsed LeBreton Flats as the preferred location.

, the Commemoration Advisory Group endorsed LeBreton Flats as the preferred location. The site is located in Ottawa across the street from the Canadian War Museum on the east side of Booth Street, north of the National Holocaust Monument. The site is located in an area of high public visitation and can easily be made universally accessible.

across the street from the Canadian War Museum on the east side of Booth Street, north of the National Holocaust Monument. The site is located in an area of high public visitation and can easily be made universally accessible. The next project phase is a national design competition, beginning with a Request for Qualifications. Public consultations, including consultations with Veterans, will take place prior to the selection and announcement of the winning design.

Associated Links

National Capital Commission

Canada in Afghanistan

Ceremony in Ottawa to mark the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, Vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Alex.wellstead@canada.ca; Cédric Pelletier, National Capital Commission Media Relations, 613-239-5678, ext. 5709 (office), 613-852-2804 (cellular), cedric.pelletier@ncc-ccn.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

