National Lung Health Alliance to Lobby Parliament Hill: An Urgent Call to Prioritize Canadian Lung Health

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lung Health Foundation has spearheaded the formation of the National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA), a groundbreaking coalition of organizations committed to the urgent improvement of lung health across Canada. On October 17, 2023, this powerful alliance will descend upon Parliament Hill, pressing the government to prioritize the long-neglected issue of lung health, which has suffered from chronic underfunding and insufficient attention.

The National Lung Health Alliance stands as a testament to the unity and shared purpose of various provincial and national associations. Members of NLHA include: Alberta Lung, BC Lung Foundation, Lung Health Foundation, Lung NSPEI, Lung Sask, NB Lung and Association pulmonaire du Québec and national members Lung Cancer Canada, Asthma Canada and COPD Canada.

The Alliance, fostered by the efforts of the Lung Health Foundation, aims to illuminate the pressing nature of lung health issues, showcasing some areas of urgent concern. On October 17 and 18, the Alliance is holding 30 meetings on Parliament Hill with MPs and high-level policy and decision-makers who work in health, mental health and healthy living.

Three critical areas guide the mission of the NLHA:

Youth Vaping: Youth Vaping is a crisis for lung health and there are 750,000 youths (15-30) vaping daily in Canada . The Alliance is advocating for a "smoke-free generation" on vaping and a ban on flavoured vapes. COPD: Worsened by increasing air pollution and wildfire smoke, COPD is a major health concern. By 2030 the estimated cost of COPD will rise to $9.45 billion per year. The Alliance is advocating to prioritize early action and promote awareness of breathing tests for accurate COPD diagnosis, enhancing COPD education and supporting lung health programs, to improve patient quality of life and manage healthcare costs. This includes offering support against social isolation, exercise programs, and smoking cessation support. Air Quality: Every year air pollution causes almost 15,300 premature deaths across Canada . The Alliance is asking for a detailed plan to reduce indoor radon exposure and integrate it into the Canada Greener Home Grant. Current energy-saving home updates may increase radon levels by not balancing air intake. The Alliance is advocating for green home programs to offer rebates or loans that highlight air filtration, promote radon testing, and support radon mitigation measures.

Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation, stated, "The formation of the National Lung Health Alliance is more than just a collaboration; it's a powerful movement that will drive tangible change for lung health in Canada. Together, our voice resonates stronger, demanding the attention and action our cause rightfully deserves."

With its visit to Parliament Hill, the NLHA aims to mark the beginning of a revitalized focus on lung health in Canadian policy-making, signaling an era where every Canadian can breathe easier and live healthier. Stay updated on the outcomes of the discussions with MPs on Parliament Hill by following the hashtag #TakingAction4LungHealth.

About the Lung Health Foundation:

The Lung Health Foundation is dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. We invest in the future by driving ground-breaking research, and we give patients and their families the programs and support they need today.

For free one-on-one support, call the Lung Health Line at 1-888-344-LUNG (5864). Visit www.lunghealth.ca for more information.

About the National Lung Health Alliance:

The National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA) represents a remarkable intersection of provincial associations and like-minded organizations, united by a common purpose—to champion vital issues in lung health and drive positive change. Through the strength of collective action and a united alliance of voices, we collaborate to promote easier breathing for all Canadians. Together, we bring to light the urgency and significance of our cause, demonstrating that when communities unite, transformative progress is not only possible but inevitable. Our shared commitment to advancing lung health in Canada resonates as a powerful movement that cannot be ignored.

