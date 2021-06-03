National Indigenous Economic Design Forum - Who Wants To Play #Indigenomics? It's Time

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Indigenomics Institute recently unleashed the $100 billion national Indigenous economic agenda setting the stage for the forward-looking growth and design of the Indigenous economy. Indigenomics is about Indigenous people driving business success at every level from major projects to entrepreneurship and collectively advancing economic growth that benefits all Canadians.

The Indigenomics Institute is inviting Indigenous leadership, businesses and organizations, government, policy makers, educational institutions, private industry, corporations and the finance community to the 2021 Indigenomics Design Conference with the theme 'Taking A Seat At The Economics Table.'

The virtual forum held on June 22 – 23rd, 2021, is an opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants to come together to design the vision for Canada's Indigenous economy.

Building on a nation-wide focus for the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the forum explores a wide range of important topics from renewable energy and cannabis to advancing Indigenous partnerships and businesses across the country. The Indigenous economy is transforming the economic landscape by developing and scaling partnerships for local, regional and national benefit.

"Indigenous peoples are taking our seat at the economic table of this country. The emerging Indigenous economy is gaining strength and momentum. Indigenous economic well-being and the future prosperity of all Canadians are now inter-connected," said Carol Anne Hilton, CEO of the Indigenomics Institute.

The forum will include dialogue with leading voices from Indigenous business, industry, economy and reconciliation, including:

An announcement by the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and its commitment towards new infrastructure in partnership with Indigenous communities

National Aboriginal Capital Association and BDC on the development of the $150 million Indigenous Growth Fund

Indigenous Growth Fund Advancing Economic Reconciliation Action Plans

An economist panel with RBC Economist Craig Wright , JP Gervais, lead economist from Farm Credit and ATB's lead economist Tod Hirsch

, JP Gervais, lead economist from Farm Credit and ATB's lead economist Release of the annual Indigenomics 10 to Watch list

Celebration and discussion around key concepts from Indigenomics – a best-selling book by Carol Anne Hilton , CEO of the Indigenous Institute

"We are working with Indigenous and non-indigenous investors to foster an economic system that empowers Indigenous perspectives, creates positive economic outcomes for Indigenous Peoples and contributes to protecting Indigenous rights and title," stated Indigenous leader and forum speaker, Mark Sevestre, Reconciliation and Responsible Investment Initiative at NATOA.

The event is made possible with support from lead sponsors Vancity, Telus, the First Nations Financial Management Board, Shopify as well as Canadian Pension Investment Board, All Nations Cannabis, Square and other valued supporters. The full event agenda can be seen at www.indigenomics.events. Registration is open to all.

About The Indigenomics Institute

The Indigenomics Institute is the leading research, education, and engagement platform for supporting the rebuilding and design of Indigenous economies of Indigenous peoples worldwide. The Institute works to facilitate the realization of Indigenous modern political, economic, legal and community development objectives. Join the movement on social media - Twitter @Hesquiaht and Instagram @indigenomics

SOURCE Indigenomics Institute

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact Loa Fridfinnson by email [email protected] or call 604-687-2004.

Related Links

http://indigenomicsinstitute.com/

