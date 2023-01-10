National Hot Sauce Day Is About to Get Hotter at Nando's

On January 22nd, Trade in an Empty Bottle of Nando's PERi-PERi Sauce for a FREE QUARTER CHICKEN at any Nando's across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 22, 2023, Nando's PERi-PERi is putting the hot back into National Hot Sauce Day. Nando's is calling on Canadians to bring in an empty bottle of any Nando's sauce to any Nando's restaurant in Canada on the 22nd and trade it in for a free flame-grilled quarter chicken.

"There's never been a swap this hot," said Paulo Oliveira, Nando's Vice President of Grocery. "Just bring an empty Nando's sauce bottle to Nando's on National Hot Sauce Day and enjoy a free quarter chicken on us."

Nando's PERi-PERi is widely available in grocery stores across the nation, including Loblaws, Wal-Mart, Metro, Sobeys, Save-On Foods and their affiliated chains."Customers who love Nando's restaurants now can indulge their healthy PERi-PERi addiction at home," Oliveira said.

Nando's PERi-PERi sauce is packed with flavor. Made with sun-ripened lemons, onion, a dash of garlic, and blended with our special ingredient – the African Bird's Eye Chilli pepper, PERi-PERi is the heart and soul of Nando's. Offered in varying degrees of heat, PERi-PERi will satisfy everyone from the most timid hot sauce beginner to fiery heat seekers - choose from Lemon and Herb, Medium, Garlic, Hot, and XX Hot. Made from fresh ingredients, our PERi-PERi sauces contain no artificial preservatives, no artificial colors and no artificial flavors. They're also gluten-free, kosher and suitable for vegetarians.

Looking for ways to empty your bottle? Nando's recommends PERi-PERi with every meal, and don't be shy to add an extra dollop or five.

This offer is only redeemable on National Hot Sauce Day, January 22nd 2023 at participating Nando's restaurants in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. For those that are looking for additional ideas on how to empty their bottles, Nando's PERi-PERi has it covered. Visit Nandos.ca/promotions/nationalhotsauceday for retailers, restaurant locations and recipe inspiration.

Flavour and Fire in a Bottle

PERi-PERi is the heart and soul of Nando's. Its story is our story. For centuries the people of Southeast Africa have used PERi-PERi to bring fire to their food. It is in Mozambique's rich soil and blistering sunshine that the African Bird's Eye Chilli grows into its fiery best. When Portuguese explorers arrived there, they were enchanted by its flavour. They added a squeeze of lemon and a kick of garlic and turned PERi-PERi into a very well-travelled spice. Nando's range of PERi-PERi sauces combine flavor with varying degrees of heat that will satisfy everyone from the most timid PERi-PERi beginner to fiery heat seekers. With a range of flavors, you can choose your heat before you eat!

About Nando's PERi-PERi

After making its 1987 debut in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nando's has spread its flame to legions of fans in 24 countries on five continents who can't resist the allure of succulent PERi-PERi chicken that's been marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to perfection, and basted to their preferred flavor and spice. The restaurant is equally renowned for its spicy PERi-PERi – the Bird's Eye Chilli Pepper that indigenous Africans introduced to the Portuguese centuries ago. Nando's PERi-PERi has 32 locations in Canada across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

For more information, visit nandos.ca

