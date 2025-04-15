National Health Reconciliation Summit to call on Federal Leaders to deliver Unity in Healthcare Reform

One Nation. One System. Non-partisan.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Health Reconciliation Day Summit on Healthcare Reform takes place on Monday, May 12 from 4:00-6:00 PM PST at the Granville Island Hotel in Vancouver with virtual attendance options available. The event is organized by Dr. Ian Yu, a Harvard-trained healthcare AI specialist and award-winning author who advocates for a unified Canadian healthcare system. His work bridges clinical expertise, policy reform, and technological innovation.

During the summit, a presentation will be given outlining 19 actions the federal government would need to take to achieve National Health Reconciliation.

Key Summit Details:

When: May 12, 2025 | 4:00-6:00 PM PST

May 12, 2025 | Where: Granville Island Hotel, Vancouver (virtual streaming available)

Granville Island Hotel, (virtual streaming available) Who: Federal leaders, health ministers/critics, and stakeholders

Federal leaders, health ministers/critics, and stakeholders Focus: Solutions for doctor shortages, wait times, mental health/addiction care, and domestic healthcare innovation

In a bold move to address Canada's fragmented healthcare system, Dr. Yu, a podiatric surgeon, has issued an open letter inviting all federal party leaders to attend the Summit.

The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Carney, Mr. Blanchet, Mr. Poilievre, Mr. Singh, and Mr. Pedneault/Ms. May, emphasizes the urgent need for a non-partisan, federally coordinated healthcare system to replace the current patchwork of provincial solutions. Dr. Yu highlights how regional disparities in access to doctors, surgeries, medications, and emergency care have created inequality among Canadians—contrary to principles of the Canada Health Act (1984).

"Fifteen decision-makers creating disconnected systems cannot deliver equality, universality, or portability of care," writes Dr. Yu. His #1 bestselling book, National Health Reconciliation: How to Fix the Broken Healthcare System—One Nation. One System, outlines a blueprint for a unified, AI-assisted system that could reduce costs by 38% annually while improving outcomes for patients and healthcare workers.

Dr. Yu's proposal includes:

A federally managed system with economies of scale.

Equal access to public and private healthcare, regardless of income.

Workforce and infrastructure reform to retain medical professionals.

Canadian-made healthcare solutions to boost jobs and investment.

Solutions to opioid crises/mental health/homelessness care

Quotes:

"Healthcare shouldn't change with every provincial election. We need a national strategy—and it starts with leaders putting politics aside."

— Dr. Ian Yu, Author & President, BC Podiatric Medical Association

Call to Action:

Federal leaders are urged to attend in person or designate representatives. Canadians can learn more at nationalhealthreconciliation.ca or purchase Dr. Yu's book on Amazon.ca.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE National Health Reconciliation