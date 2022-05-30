National Health and Fitness Day June 4th: Let's MOVE CANADA Tweet this

National Health and Fitness Day took the energy created from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and transformed it into a day where we mobilize Canadians to improve their health! Former Senator Nancy Green-Raine introduced a Private Members Bill to formally establish National Health and Fitness Day in 2014 – since then, dozens of MPs and Senators, and hundreds of communities all across Canada celebrate the power of exercise.

"In the last few years, Canadians moved less, but as we come out of the pandemic, the fitness industry is excited to welcome Canadians back to our facilities," says Sara Hodson, CEO of LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic and the President of Fitness Industry Council of Canada. "For the first time in two years, National Health and Fitness Day can be celebrated everywhere. We are thrilled to focus on how we help Canadians move forward."

Beginning Monday, May 30th, Fitness Industry Council of Canada and fitness professionals will celebrate movement with the daily " MOVE OF THE DAY " that will be showcased by leaders in the Canadian fitness industry, as well championed by various politicians. Fitness facilities across the country will be waiving fees for the day and hosting special events inspiring us to come together again as a nation.

Join TEAM CANADA next week by celebrating the power of exercise to transform lives. Exercise has been proven to reduce rates of chronic illness and improve mental, physical, and immune health. "We know that being part of a community helps you to stay motivated and helps you make a exercise a daily habit," says Hodson. "We are excited to use National Health and Fitness Day as a reminder to Canadians that they are never alone on their health journey."

