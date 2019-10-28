National Gift Card Rebrands as NGC

One of the world's largest and most automated prepaid and gift card sourcing, fulfillment, and technology companies streamlines its brand to align with its growing digital and mobile presence

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- National Gift Card (NGC), one of the world's largest and most-automated prepaid technology providers, has rebranded itself as "NGC." The Chicago-area company serves the B2C and B2B gift card marketplace by sourcing, delivering, and managing over 500 physical and digital retail brands across North America for the health care, financial, insurance, loyalty, and consumer reward industries. NGC serves thousands of corporate clients using prepaid cards in programs rewarding tens of millions of US and Canadian consumers.

The new brand reflects the company's transformation into one of the foremost technology players in the stored value and payments industry. With over half of NGC's card activations coming from its eGift portfolio, NGC anchored the new branding on its digital technology expansion which powers its proprietary gift card ordering portal, gift card API platform, mobile fundraising program, and B2C and B2B eCommerce websites and mobile apps for merchants.

"NGC will continue to maintain and honor its position as the leader in physical gift card fulfillment, but we've greatly evolved over the last several years into a nimble, technology-focused company revolutionizing the way brands interact with the consumer and corporate digital stored value markets," said Eric Thiegs, NGC's Chief Revenue Officer. "Dropping 'National Gift Card' from our name and moving to 'NGC' reinforces our company's mobile influence and digital expertise," Thiegs added.

When the company acquired Benefit Mobile in November of 2018, it added an array of innovative branded currency service solutions, such as gifting and self-use features, 'shop & earn' integrations for loyalty programs, mobile wallet integration, and gift card malls. Additionally, NGC will launch a new state-of-the-art gift card API service in early 2020.

New content, logo, and other components surrounding the rebrand effort can be viewed on NGC's updated website (https://www.ngc-group.com). In particular, service and product details around NGC's enhanced capabilities for supporting mobile payment platforms, mobile fundraising programs, and merchant eCommerce ordering portals have been added.

About NGC: NGC provides secure, innovative gift card technology solutions and world-class service to connect brands with the corporate & consumer marketplaces. NGC is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and is a portfolio company of LaSalle Capital. To learn more about NGC, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747

