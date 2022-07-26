National Football League and SiriusXM announce extension and expansion of broadcasting agreement

Under the terms of this new agreement, SiriusXM becomes the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game across North America. SiriusXM subscribers will continue to get access to every NFL game live through Super Bowl LXI in 2027 on SiriusXM radio and on the SXM App, as well as SiriusXM NFL Radio, SiriusXM's 24/7 radio channel dedicated entirely to the NFL.

The SXM App offers 32 NFL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NFL team, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favourite team's announcers for every game. Starting this season, each team channel on the SXM App will now also feature the team's pre- and post-game shows before and after every game. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM 360L radios.

SiriusXM will offer additional team-focused content from NFL clubs - including coaches shows, press conferences and more - to subscribers on the SXM App.

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) offers the most in-depth audio coverage of the NFL. The daily programming lineup features shows hosted by NFL experts and interviews with players, coaches and executives from around the league, live coverage of marquee NFL events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, training camps, owners' meetings and more.

Every Sunday during the season, the channel offers an exclusive live show, SiriusXM NFL Sunday Drive, that takes listeners in and out of multiple live game broadcasts so they can hear the day's biggest plays and most exciting game action in one place, accompanied by live analysis and one-on-one postgame interviews with the day's star players.

"We are pleased to continue our agreement with SiriusXM," said Brian Rolapp, the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer. "SiriusXM continues to be an important part of the NFL family, providing fans access to live game audio as well as all the news and information around their favourite teams in addition to SiriusXM's great 24/7, 365 League coverage on SiriusXM NFL Radio."

"The popularity of the NFL, and the passion of their fans, is extraordinary. Since 2004 the NFL has been an important component of SiriusXM's programming lineup as we deliver those fans exceptional access to all their favourite teams," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We couldn't be more pleased to now be expanding our relationship with the league, ensuring our listeners will continue to get comprehensive access to the NFL."

As an Official NFL Sponsor and the exclusive third-party audio provider to distribute every NFL game across North America, SiriusXM will continue to have rights to use the NFL 'shield' logo and collective NFL team trademarks. For more information and a schedule of NFL games on SiriusXM, visit www.SiriusXM.ca/NFL.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]