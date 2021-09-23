National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Programming on YourTV Channels Across Ontario

Including documentaries produced by local Indigenous Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco is proud to announce that YourTV stations throughout Ontario will be airing special programming produced by Indigenous Peoples for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Thursday, September 30th, local YourTV stations will be airing a three-hour set of programming that will feature the culture, history, and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples in our communities. The programming will air from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The following documentaries will be included in the programming:

Cultural Mindfulness - Directed by George Couchie

- Directed by We Are Still Here - Directed by Dwayne Cloes

Directed by Wawahte: Residential School Survivors - Directed by John Sanfilippo

At Cogeco, we are committed to our local communities and this is demonstrated in a number of ways, such as investments in our networks, hiring locally, supporting local charitable organizations, and sharing local stories. We focus on the impact that we can make in each and every one of the communities in which we operate, live, and work. The closer we are to our communities, the better.

John Sanfilippo, one of the Directors and community members, said "I'm very grateful that YourTV is presenting Wawahte and hopeful that these stories will find a new audience. Wawahte was originally written by Kingston author Bob Wells in 2012. At the time, it seemed few people were aware of Canada's residential school system, and even fewer were willing to fully acknowledge it. Since then, we've seen a massive shift in Canada's willingness to acknowledge the darkness of its past as well as its present, especially following the revelations of the past year. We hope that this presentation of Wawahte will serve as a tool of education and healing for all who see it."

"Here at Cogeco, we pride ourselves on airing important stories from members of our communities. On this special day of recognition and commemoration, it is important to hear these stories from local Indigenous Peoples. On September 30th, our viewers can enjoy this specialized programming on the journey towards truth and reconciliation" said Tim Caddigan, Senior Director, YourTV and Community Relations.

Cogeco subscribers can view the special programming on their local YourTV channel (700 HD Cable/100 Epico).

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT YOURTV

On YourTV, you can watch everything from local sports and politics to current events, and the latest celebrations. Our programs range from health care and educational issues to development concerns, youth interests, and local heroes. It's about who we are and what makes our communities so special. Community is at the heart of all we do. We are the company that is focused on you. It is not just the programming we create that defines us it is the connections we build. Whether it's staying in touch with relevant information or bringing you exclusive access to local events, YourTV makes it all possible. YourTV, an exclusive service provided to Cogeco television subscribers is available in HD on channel 700 and Epico 100.

