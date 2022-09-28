NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION PROGRAMMING ON COGECO'S YOURTV CHANNELS ACROSS ONTARIO

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Cogeco is proud to announce that on Friday, September 30th, local YourTV stations will air programming that features the culture, history, and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples in our communities. The programming will air throughout the day. The local schedule can be found at www.yourtv.tv .

The following documentaries will be included in the programming:

Cultural Mindfulness - Directed by George Couchie

- Directed by We Are Still Here - Directed by Dwayne Cloes

Directed by Wawahte: Residential School Survivors - Directed by John Sanfilippo

Directed by Language of the Land – Directed by YourTV's Curtis Brunet

Directed by YourTV's Beyond Orange Shirt Day - Presentation by Phyllis Webstad , creator of Orange Shirt Day

At Cogeco, we are committed to our local communities and this is demonstrated in a number of ways, such as investments in our networks, hiring locally, supporting local charitable organizations, and sharing local stories. We focus on the impact that we can make in each and every one of the communities in which we operate, live, and work. The closer we are to our communities, the better.

John Sanfilippo, one of the Directors and community members, said, "I'm very grateful that YourTV is presenting Wawahte, and hopeful that these stories will find a new audience. Wawahte was originally written by Kingston author Bob Wells in 2012. At the time, it seemed few people were aware of Canada's residential school system, and even fewer were willing to fully acknowledge it. Since then we've seen a massive shift in Canada's willingness to acknowledge the darkness of its past as well as its present. We hope that this presentation of Wawahte will serve as a tool of education and healing for all who see it."

"We pride ourselves on giving a voice to and airing stories from members of our communities. On this special day of recognition and commemoration, it is important to hear these stories from local Indigenous Peoples. On September 30th, our viewers can enjoy this specialized programming on the journey towards truth and reconciliation," said Tim Caddigan, Senior Director, YourTV and Community Relations.

Cogeco subscribers can view the special programming on their local YourTV channel (700 HD Cable/100 Epico).

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States.

ABOUT YOURTV

YourTV is a community channel provided by Cogeco in communities across Ontario.The channel provides a variety of programming, including sports, youth, health, community events, and coverage of local political issues. YourTV, an exclusive service provided to Cogeco television subscribers, is available in HD on channel 700 and Epico 100.

