National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Bear Standing Tall & Associates is an Indigenous First Nations-owned and operated small business in Ontario providing Digital Indigenous Awareness & Cultural Sensitivity Training and advising for corporations.

"We see this as an important action to bring awareness of the past to the business community, to acknowledge the harm inflicted, and reflect and honour the lives lost and the continued impact of the way we work to make this country whole," said Tabatha Bull.

CCAB is a national, non-partisan member-based organization with more than 1,500 Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses. Its mission is to promote, strengthen, and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy by fostering business relationships, creating opportunities, and building awareness. CCAB ( www.ccab.com ) offers knowledge, resources and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada.

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

