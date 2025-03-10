National Day for the Promotion of Positive Mental Health - Discovering what recharges your battery: An Essential Act in These Times of Sociopolitical Upheaval

MONTREAL, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In a world driven by performance, where change is rapid and constant, and where mental overload has become the norm, our brains have become prisoners of urgency. They are less creative, more stressed, less tolerant of differences, and more impatient. In this context, Mouvement Santé mentale Québec is launching a campaign to help people find what recharges their battery and take a step back. Officially launched on the National Day for the Promotion of Positive Mental Health on March 13th, this campaign highlights concrete ways to slow down—a crucial step toward flourishing mental health. The energy regained through this approach fosters "radical kindness"i in society.

Toward a Human Energy Crisis

Constant interruptions, multitasking, and continuous exposure to anxiety-inducing political and economic news weaken our attention and deplete our energy reserves. According to a Léger survey commissioned by the Association pour la santé publique du Québec, nearly two in five workers and students (38%) believe they are at risk of burnout if they maintain their current pace. The survey also found that more than half of Quebecers wish to slow down their lifestyle, with this proportion rising to 63% in the workplace, 68% among parents, and 76% among studentsii. This is not surprising given that, according to a Laval University study, the average workweek has increased by 3.3 hours, amplifying stress and compromising people's ability to rechargeiii.

Heavy workloads and long hours too often lead to harmful behaviours such as decreased empathy, reduced productivity, and a decline in creativityiv. Mental health experts are even warning of an impending human energy crisisv. According to Jean-Pierre Després, professor at Laval University's Department of Kinesiology and Scientific Director of the VITAM – Centre de recherche en santé durable, "We have built a society that is incompatible with human health. We overuse our mental energy just as we overuse the planet's resources." This relentless pace affects our relationships, social lives, and connection to the world around us.

For Renée Ouimet, Director of Mouvement Santé mentale Québec, slowing down is not a waste of time but rather a survival strategy—both individually and collectively. "Finding our recharging zones helps us make better decisions, cultivate authentic relationships, experience meaningful moments, develop strategies to cope with change, and dedicate time to collective action," she explains. "Breaks, even short ones, are not pointless interruptions but moments to recharge. It's not the activity itself that matters, but the positive effect it has," adds Ms. Ouimet.

Changing the Pace: A Revolutionary Act

American writer Jonathan Kozol once said that revolutions start by choosing battles that are important enough to matter but small enough to win. That is why Mouvement Santé mentale Québec is proposing concrete strategies in its new campaign, "Reenergize: Discover What Recharges Your Battery", to help people adjust their pace, reconnect with themselves, and cultivate moments of renewal for greater psychological well-being.

Although the fast pace of life can be exhilarating, finding what recharging zones are both legitimate and essential—and there are countless ways to recharge. At work, physical, mental, and social breaks can help replenish energy. Allowing oneself to disconnect and choosing not to be constantly interrupted by notifications can significantly reduce mental overload. Giving children time for unstructured play fosters their well-being and that of their parents. Allowing seniors to be accessible but not always available makes room for personal well-being. Spending time in nature calms the mind, boosts energy, and improves sleep quality. Some doctors even prescribe nature doses to their patients due to its well-documented benefits on mental and physical healthvi. Recharge needs vary from person to person and at different life stages.

"We don't allow ourselves to listen to our fundamental needs often enough. Yet simple actions like sitting in silence, cooking, or hiking up Mont-Royal can transform our quality of life by allowing us to recharge," says Debbie Lynch-White, actress and spokesperson for the Mouvement Santé mentale Québec campaign.

A Toolbox for Recharging

The public is invited to participate in the launch of the campaign "Reenergize: Discover What Recharges Your Battery" on March 13, either online or in person at the Maison du développement durable in Montreal from 9 AM to noon. Hosted by Debbie Lynch-White, the event will feature dynamic conferences where participants can discover numerous tools and the research behind them. Registration is available on the Mouvement SMQ website.

"Le Mouvement Santé mentale Québec is a wonderful helping hand to support and provide resources that can change us forever and give us the chance to become the main character of our own story," explains Debbie Lynch-White. A wide range of tools for both young and old can be found on etrebiendanssatete.ca, including a facilitation guide, videos, a poster, a booklet designed for workplaces, and even a tabletop sign that reads "Recharge in progress, do not disturb!" to use as needed.

