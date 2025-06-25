National Council of Asian Canadians Launches to Confront Anti-Asian Racism and Advance Equity in Canada

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With hope and determination, today marks the official launch of the National Council of Asian Canadians (NCAC) — a new national organization focused on East and Southeast Asian communities across Canada. Building on the work of the Act2End Racism Network, NCAC is dedicated to confronting anti-Asian racism and dismantling systemic barriers to ensure full and fair participation in Canadian society.

Launched at a critical moment, the NCAC aims to address the ongoing underrepresentation of Asian Canadians in leadership and civic life. With an inclusive, unifying mandate, the Council will amplify community voices, drive systemic change, and forge strong alliances with other equity-deserving groups.

"Our communities are not monolithic, but we are united by a shared desire to be seen, heard, and respected in Canadian society," said Teresa Woo-Paw, Co-Chair of the NCAC and Executive Council of Alberta. "The National Council of Asian Canadians was formed to be a bold, collaborative force for justice, visibility, and systemic change."

"Representation matters. Recognition matters. But real change starts with action," said Anne-Marie Pham, Co-Chair of NCAC and seasoned leader advising and training workplaces and communities on equity and anti-racism. "Through collective efforts and allyship, the National Council of Asian Canadians will work to ensure a more inclusive and just future for all."

We invite you to become a member and join the Council's network. Together, we can drive meaningful change, build collective power, and ensure that Asian Canadians are heard, represented, and respected in every part of our civil society. Learn more about the Council's work here: www.asiancanadians.ca

About the National Council Asian Canadians

The National Council of Asian Canadians (NCAC) is an evolution of the Act2EndRacism network, which has brought together East and Southeast Asian communities from coast to coast to coast by the Actions, Chinese Canadians Together-ACCT Foundation. The Council promotes recognition and celebrates the contributions and successes of Asian Canadians, while actively addressing anti-Asian racism and hate. Its objective is to foster a just and inclusive society where all Canadians can fully and equitably participate in cultural, economic, social, and public life.

