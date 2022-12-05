National Corporate Insolvency Firm, MNP Ltd. Expands Team Through Merger with The Bowra Group

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP Ltd., the insolvency subsidiary of national professional services firm MNP LLP, is pleased to announce that it has merged with The Bowra Group, effective December 1, 2022.

The Bowra Group is a boutique financial advisory practice based in Vancouver with an additional office in Edmonton. Established in 2004, The Bowra Group specializes in corporate insolvency and restructuring. This merger is of strategic importance to MNP Ltd. as it supports the augmentation of the firm's existing insolvency and corporate restructuring services. For The Bowra Group, the merger offers an opportunity to partner with a true national firm and continue to grow their strong reputation in the market and allow development opportunities for their team members.

"What makes this merger exciting is how aligned the cultures are between the two organizations," said Grant Bazian, President at MNP Ltd. "Joining forces with the skilled team at The Bowra Group gives us the unique opportunity to increase our local bench strength while growing our corporate insolvency services in Western Canada."

The Bowra Group's three Partners and eight team members will integrate into MNP's existing insolvency and corporate restructuring group. Mario Mainella, Principal Partner at The Bowra Group, said his firm is retaining all of its current team members to ensure a smooth transition into MNP's national insolvency practice.

"In joining forces, we will quickly build even greater presence for The Bowra Group's existing service offerings and expertise," said Mainella. "From our clients to our team members, we're optimistic the merger will yield long-term benefits for everyone."

Since incorporation, MNP Ltd. has expanded to more than 220 offices across Canada, sustained by organic growth as well as strategic acquisitions and mergers.

About MNP LTD: MNP LTD is one of the largest corporate insolvency practices in Canada. For more than 50 years, our respected team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees have been working with creditors to protect their interests and with businesses to help them recover and regain control of their finances during times of economic distress. MNP LTD's parent firm is MNP LLP, the fastest growing national accounting and consulting firm in Canada. With more than 7,700 team members — including over 1,100 Partners — from Victoria to St. John's, MNP brings decades of experience in helping businesses excel. Please visit MNPdebt.ca/corporate for more information.

