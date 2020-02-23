National Community Economic Development Network Supports Wet'suwet'en and Calls for Just Transition for All

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Community Economic Development Network (CCEDNet) has issued a statement of solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation.

CCEDNet is a national association of community groups, co-operatives, social enterprises and individuals that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic development across Canada. We strongly believe in the importance of respecting local and traditional knowledge in making decisions that affect people in the places where they live, and supporting a just transition toward an economy built through co-operation, decolonization, and reconciliation.

"We encourage the federal government and other levels of government to recognize the importance of the actions happening in support of the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en. We need to resolve this issue in a way that helps us move forward peacefully and with respect for all, while we acknowledge the concerns of people across Canada who are facing difficulties because of the demonstrations," says CCEDNet President, Laurie Cook.

Wet'suwet'en people are standing up to protect the lands and waters and showing the world what it means to defend the future through democratic, participatory, and community-owned approaches. In doing so, they are also affirming sovereignty over the care and keeping of our common home - the original definition of 'economy.'

Economic opportunities are vital for community well-being, and the shift to a green economy can be made through just transition, supporting dislocated workers with community services and decent work.

"We call for action and investments to build a society where all people and communities, now and into the future, may experience a good quality of life, and environmental wellbeing," says Cook. "What we need is creativity, commitment and faith that we can find a way through this that creates a win-win for everyone in the long-term - and not for just this one situation."

Full statement: https://ccednet-rcdec.ca/en/news/2020/02/19/statement-solidarity-wetsuweten

