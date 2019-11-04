National Coalition of Chiefs (NCC) and the Canadian Association of Energy and Pipeline Landowner Associations (CAEPLA) Announce Pro Energy Grassroots Alliance to get Pipelines Built

Building Bridges for Pipelines

CALGARY, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - At the NCC Energy Conference today, pro energy anti poverty chiefs and pro property rights pipeline landowners declared their intention to work together to get pipeline projects built.

"For too long, anti prosperity, anti pipeline activists have been employing 'divide and conquer' tactics to paralyze the pipeline industry and prevent Canada's oil and gas from getting to market," CAEPLA CEO Annette Schinborn said today.

Schinborn said CAEPLA began discussions with NCC CEO Dale Swampy a year ago and soon discovered both groups shared the same goals: to end poverty, stimulate the Canadian economy, and get pipelines built safely and sustainably with respect for all directly affected landowners and residents.

"Not only do landowners want to build pipelines, but we want to build bridges between Indigenous and non Indigenous pipeline landowners in Canada's energy corridors.

"We have been working to get the word out that pipelines can be built safely and sustainably and we want to help get the voices of our pro energy, pro prosperity Indigenous neighbours heard, too."

Schinborn said the NCC's Energy Conference was crucial at this time to bring together pro energy Canadians from all walks of life and to build consensus about the urgent need to get pipeline projects build safely, sustainably and immediately.

"It is an urgent situation. Dale Swampy and the NCC recognize this, and we need to help pro energy Indigenous Canadians be heard going forward. Together I think we can turn the corner in 2020."

About CAEPLA

The Canadian Association of Energy and Pipeline Landowner Associations (CAEPLA) is Canada's leading national grassroots property rights organization.

Landowner-driven, CAEPLA advocates on behalf of farmers, ranchers, and other rural landowners to promote safety and environmental protection through respect for your property rights. We also represent directly affected landowner groups in negotiations for mutually beneficial business agreements with pipeline and power line companies.

