National Canadian Film Day Returns on April 20, 2022 to Celebrate Indigenous Voices Tweet this

"We at imagineNATIVE firmly believe that Indigenous stories are meant for all, and to that end, we are excited to co-present a selection of compelling films, told from an Indigenous lens. Support of Indigenous narrative sovereignty is at the core of the work we do. imagineNATIVE is proud to be a part of this initiative with REEL CANADA as we continue to reaffirm the importance of showcasing this work and as we work toward a future of authentic representation on our screens," said Naomi Johnson (Kanyen'kehà:ka/Mohawk), Executive Director, imagineNATIVE

"The level of filmmaking from Indigenous artists has absolutely soared in recent years and we are honoured to have the opportunity to bring this work to our grassroots National Canadian Film Day audiences," said Sharon Corder, Artistic Director of REEL CANADA and National Canadian Film Day.

As usual, there will also be a wealth of programming for all audiences:

Our annual streaming event for new Canadians and English-language learners

A tribute to the late Jean-Marc Vallée

Events around the world in partnership with Global Affairs Canada

Our annual livestream for 15,000+ high school students

Screenings at film festivals, cinemas, libraries, community centres, schools, friendship centres, retirement residences, art galleries, military bases and more

A wealth of great Canadian films to watch from home, thanks to our many broadcast and streaming partners

And much more – so look out for more announcements in the coming weeks

If you'd like to host a free NCFD event for your community, visit https://www.canfilmday.ca/events/register and sign up today.

NCFD is a huge endeavour that's made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year. We're thrilled that so many of our sponsors are returning in 2022, including Telefilm Canada, Netflix, Encore+, CBC, Bell Media, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, CMPA and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website .

Visit www.canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 20. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @CanFilmDay, and #CanFilmDay.

For high-res images: https://bit.ly/NCFD2022

