Free movies. All day. Everywhere.

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Everybody loves movies. And who doesn't like free entertainment? This year, National Canadian Film Day (NCFD) -- April 21st, 2021 -- will offer an exciting world premiere, a wealth of free Canadian movies, nationwide watch parties and live discussions with Canadian filmmakers from across the country.

"Given the year we've all lived through, we are focusing on feel-good films, or films that offer inspiration for a better future, " says Sharon Corder, Artistic Director of REEL CANADA. "We all certainly need it. I know I do."

More than 40 film festivals throughout Canada are hosting national screenings and Q&As with filmmakers and stars. An additional 150+ community watch parties are being planned and more than 30 international events in countries around the world will be connected through this cultural event. Most of the nation's major broadcast and streaming channels are running special programming on the day.

This year's National Canadian Film Day programming highlights include:

As previously announced , this year's centerpiece is the world premiere of Light(s) at the End of the Tunnel , a series of eleven original short films. 15 culturally and regionally diverse rising stars (collectively they've won more than 50 awards) give us their visions of hope for the future. Commissioned by REEL CANADA and Netflix , the films include animations, docs, and live action.

, this year's centerpiece is the world premiere of , a series of eleven original short films. 15 culturally and regionally diverse rising stars (collectively they've won more than 50 awards) give us their visions of hope for the future. Commissioned by and , the films include animations, docs, and live action. A screening of the ultimate feel-good Canadian film, Meatballs , featuring a livestream Q&A with director Ivan Reitman & cast members Kate Lynch (Roxanne) and Jack Blum (Spaz). Presented by Oakville Festivals of Film & Art in partnership with REEL CANADA .

, featuring a livestream Q&A with director & cast members (Roxanne) and (Spaz). Presented by Oakville Festivals of Film & Art in partnership with REEL . A tribute to Christopher Plummer and his legacy, co-presented by film festivals across the country. Selected titles include The Silent Partner, Remember and Christopher Plummer : A Memoir, with new interviews with Atom Egoyan and The Silent Partner cast member Michael Kirby , reminiscing about the stage and screen legend.

and his legacy, co-presented by film festivals across the country. Selected titles include and with new interviews with and cast member reminiscing about the stage and screen legend. Over a dozen screenings of Indigenous-made films, headlined by multiple screenings of Rustic Oracle (which earned a Canadian Screen Award Best Actress nomination for Carmen Moore ) and multiple Q&As across the country with director Sonia Bonspille Boileau (Mohawk).

(which earned a Canadian Screen Award Best Actress nomination for ) and multiple Q&As across the country with director (Mohawk). A screening for new Canadians of You Are Here: A Come From Away Story , in honour of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This uplifting documentary showcases the town of Gander, NL and the generosity they showed to stranded airline passengers on that fateful day. Followed by a livestream Q&A with director Moze Mossanen .

, in honour of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This uplifting documentary showcases the town of and the generosity they showed to stranded airline passengers on that fateful day. Followed by a livestream Q&A with director . Other special guests participating in festival screenings across the country include: Patricia Rozema , Philippe Falardeau , Don McKellar , Bruce MacDonald , Anne Émond, Charles Officer , Kathleen Hepburn , Jason Eisner , Rob Cotterill , Matthew Rankin , Jason Ryle , Garvia Bailey, Tantoo Cardinal, Joyce Wong , and Karen Lam .

and Finally, to ensure that great Canadian films are accessible to anyone with a tv, computer, or wireless device, more than a dozen major broadcast and streaming partners are running special Canadian film programming all day on April 21 . (Our full broadcast and streaming listings are available to view now).

National Canadian Film Day is also a worldwide event, and we will be bringing Canadian film to over 30 countries, with special programming featuring recent releases as well as Canadian classics.

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 21. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @CanFilmDay, and #CanFilmDay.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our three core programs—Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, and National Canadian Film Day (NCFD)—REEL CANADA has reached millions of high school students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

SOURCE REEL CANADA

For further information: screeners or interviews: Jeri Brown, Media Profile, [email protected]

Related Links

www.reelcanada.ca

