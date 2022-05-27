The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2022 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second quarter of 2022, National Bank is reporting net income of $893 million compared to $801 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.55, up 13% from $2.25 in the second quarter of 2021. This growth was driven by year‑over-year increases in total revenues across all of the business segments. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $1,146 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1,039 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 10% increase resulting from good performance across all of the business segments.

For the six-month period ended April 30, 2022, the Bank's net income totalled $1,825 million compared to $1,562 million in the same period of 2021. First‑half diluted earnings per share stood at $5.19 compared to $4.40 in the same period of 2021. The excellent performance turned in by all of the business segments was driven by revenue growth, while lower provisions for credit losses on impaired loans contributed to increases in net income and diluted earnings per share. The Bank's first-half income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $2,335 million, a 12% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth across all of the business segments.

Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2022, Mr. Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada, emphasized "the contribution of each business segment to the sustained growth of the Bank." "We are maintaining our strategic objectives of delivering a high return on equity and ensuring prudent management of risk and regulatory capital," added Mr. Ferreira.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended April 30



Six months ended April 30









2022





2021



% Change



2022





2021



% Change















































Net income



893





801



11



1,825





1,562



17

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.55



$ 2.25



13

$ 5.19



$ 4.40



18

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,146





1,039



10



2,335





2,083



12

Return on common shareholders' equity(1)



20.6 %



22.0 %







21.2 %



21.6 %





Dividend payout ratio(1)



32.0 %



38.0 %







32.0 %



38.0 %













































































As at April 30, 2022



As at October 31,

2021







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(2)























12.9 %



12.4 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(2)























4.4 %



4.4 %







Personal and Commercial

Net income totalled $313 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $305 million in the second quarter of 2021, for an increase that was driven by growth in total revenues, tempered by higher provisions for credit losses.

in the second quarter of 2022 versus in the second quarter of 2021, for an increase that was driven by growth in total revenues, tempered by higher provisions for credit losses. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $437 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 10% from $398 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022, up 10% from in the second quarter of 2021. At $962 million , second-quarter total revenues rose $80 million or 9% year over year due to higher net interest income, which increased upon loan and deposit growth (tempered by a lower net interest margin) and to higher non-interest income.

, second-quarter total revenues rose or 9% year over year due to higher net interest income, which increased upon loan and deposit growth (tempered by a lower net interest margin) and to higher non-interest income. Compared to a year ago, personal lending grew 9% and commercial lending grew 18%.

The net interest margin (1) stood at 2.09% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021.

stood at 2.09% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $525 million , up 8% from the second quarter of 2021.

, up 8% from the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter provisions for credit losses were up $28 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, as higher reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans had been recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

compared to the second quarter of 2021, as higher reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans had been recorded in the second quarter of 2021. At 54.6%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(1) improved from 54.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Net income totalled $169 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 3% increase from $164 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022, a 3% increase from in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter total revenues amounted to $579 million compared to $541 million in second-quarter 2021, a $38 million or 7% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues.

compared to in second-quarter 2021, a or 7% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $349 million compared to $316 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 10% increase related to revenue growth.

compared to in the second quarter of 2021, a 10% increase related to revenue growth. At 60.3%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Markets

Net income totalled $289 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $248 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 17% increase that was due to higher total revenues and lower provisions for credit losses.

in the second quarter of 2022 versus in the second quarter of 2021, a 17% increase that was due to higher total revenues and lower provisions for credit losses. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes on a taxable equivalent basis totalled $377 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 5% from $358 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022, up 5% from in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $632 million , a $45 million or 8% year-over-year increase attributable to global markets revenue.

, a or 8% year-over-year increase attributable to global markets revenue. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $255 million compared to $229 million in second-quarter 2021, an increase that was partly attributable to compensation and employee benefits as well as to technology investment expenses.

compared to in second-quarter 2021, an increase that was partly attributable to compensation and employee benefits as well as to technology investment expenses. $16 million in recoveries of credit losses were recorded in the second quarter of 2022, whereas $21 million in provisions for credit losses had been recorded in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease that was due to lower provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

in recoveries of credit losses were recorded in the second quarter of 2022, whereas in provisions for credit losses had been recorded in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease that was due to lower provisions for credit losses on impaired loans. At 40.3%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(1) on a taxable equivalent basis compares to 39.0% in the second quarter of 2021.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International

Net income totalled $152 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $129 million in the second quarter of 2021, an 18% increase arising from growth in total revenues, tempered by increases in non-interest expenses and in provisions for credit losses.

in the second quarter of 2022 versus in the second quarter of 2021, an 18% increase arising from growth in total revenues, tempered by increases in non-interest expenses and in provisions for credit losses. Second-quarter total revenues amounted to $285 million , a 20% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth at both the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries.

, a 20% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth at both the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $88 million , a 14% year-over-year increase attributable to business growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary.

, a 14% year-over-year increase attributable to business growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary. At 30.9%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(1) improved from 32.5% in the second quarter of 2021.

Other

Net loss stood at $30 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus a net loss of $45 million in the second quarter of 2021, a change arising mainly from a decrease in non-interest expenses.

Capital Management

As at April 30, 2022 , the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III (2) stood at 12.9%, up from 12.4% as at October 31, 2021 .

, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III stood at 12.9%, up from 12.4% as at . As at April 30, 2022 , the Basel III(2) leverage ratio was 4.4%, unchanged from October 31, 2021 .

Dividends

On May 26, 2022 , the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of 92 cents per common share, up 5 cents per common share or 6%, payable on August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 27, 2022 .

Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2021. This presentation reflects the fact that the loan portfolio of borrowers in the "Oil and gas, and pipelines" sector and related activities, which had previously been reported in the Personal and Commercial segment, are now reported in the Financial Markets segment. The Bank made this change to better align the monitoring of its activities with its management structure.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. The Bank excludes certain specified items that are inherently unpredictable from its results. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain tax-exempt income (particularly dividends) by the income tax that would have been otherwise payable. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets regardless of their tax treatment.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)















Quarter ended April 30























2022

2021





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

































Net interest income 670

127

308

277

(69)

1,313

1,156

Taxable equivalent −

−

47

−

2

49

42

Net interest income – Adjusted 670

127

355

277

(67)

1,362

1,198

































Non-interest income 292

452

274

8

100

1,126

1,082

Taxable equivalent −

−

3

−

−

3

2

Non-interest income – Adjusted 292

452

277

8

100

1,129

1,084

































Total revenues – Adjusted 962

579

632

285

33

2,491

2,282

Non-interest expenses 525

349

255

88

76

1,293

1,199

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 437

230

377

197

(43)

1,198

1,083

Provisions for credit losses 11

−

(16)

9

(1)

3

5

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 426

230

393

188

(42)

1,195

1,078

Income taxes 113

61

54

36

(14)

250

233

Taxable equivalent −

−

50

−

2

52

44

Income taxes – Adjusted 113

61

104

36

(12)

302

277

Net income 313

169

289

152

(30)

893

801

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

(1)

(1)

−

































Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 313

169

289

152

(29)

894

801



(millions of Canadian dollars)











Six months ended April 30























2022

2021





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

































Net interest income 1,339

246

647

547

(134)

2,645

2,363

Taxable equivalent −

−

106

−

3

109

96

Net interest income – Adjusted 1,339

246

753

547

(131)

2,754

2,459

































Non-interest income 581

925

534

23

197

2,260

2,099

Taxable equivalent −

−

7

−

−

7

5

Non-interest income – Adjusted 581

925

541

23

197

2,267

2,104

































Total revenues – Adjusted 1,920

1,171

1,294

570

66

5,021

4,563

Non-interest expenses 1,057

701

515

168

129

2,570

2,379

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 863

470

779

402

(63)

2,451

2,184

Provisions for credit losses 6

−

(32)

27

−

1

86

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 857

470

811

375

(63)

2,450

2,098

Income taxes 227

125

102

75

(20)

509

435

Taxable equivalent −

−

113

−

3

116

101

Income taxes – Adjusted 227

125

215

75

(17)

625

536

Net income 630

345

596

300

(46)

1,825

1,562

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

(1)

(1)

−

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 630

345

596

300

(45)

1,826

1,562



Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended April 30



Six months ended April 30







2022





2021



% Change



2022





2021

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



2,439





2,238



9



4,905





4,462

10

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,146





1,039



10



2,335





2,083

12

Net income



893





801



11



1,825





1,562

17

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments



894





801



12



1,826





1,562

17

Return on common shareholders' equity(1)



20.6 %



22.0 %







21.2 %



21.6 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.28



13

$ 5.26



$ 4.44

18



Diluted



2.55





2.25



13



5.19





4.40

18

Operating results – Adjusted(2)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(2)



2,491





2,282



9



5,021





4,563

10

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(2)



1,198





1,083



11



2,451





2,184

12

Net income – Adjusted(2)



893





801



11



1,825





1,562

17

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(3)



20.6 %



22.0 %







21.2 %



21.6 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(3)



1.4 %



1.0 %







2.0 %



2.5 %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(3)



51.9 %



52.5 %







51.2 %



52.1 %



Earnings per share – Adjusted(2)









































Basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.28



13

$ 5.26



$ 4.44

18



Diluted



2.55





2.25



13



5.19





4.40

18

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 0.87



$ 0.71







$ 1.74



$ 1.42





Book value(1)



52.81





43.59









52.81





43.59





Share price









































High



104.59





89.42









105.44





89.42







Low



89.33





72.30









89.33





65.54







Close



89.72





89.36









89.72





89.36





Number of common shares (thousands)



336,513





337,372









336,513





337,372





Market capitalization



30,192





30,148









30,192





30,148



















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at April 30, 2022



As at October 31, 2021

%

Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

369,785



355,795

4

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

194,029



182,689

6

Deposits

246,684



240,938

2

Equity attributable to common shareholders

17,772



16,203

10

Assets under administration(1)

627,739



651,530

(4)

Assets under management(1)

114,932



117,186

(2)





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(4)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

12.9 %

12.4 %





Tier 1

15.3 %

15.0 %





Total

16.2 %

15.9 %



Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.4 %



TLAC ratio(4)

27.8 %

26.3 %



TLAC leverage ratio(4)

8.0 %

7.8 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(4)

145 %

154 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(4)

114 %

117 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide

28,189



26,920

5

Number of branches in Canada

385



384

−

Number of banking machines in Canada

937



927

1



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada and the United States. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the economy—particularly the Canadian and U.S. economies—market changes, the Bank's objectives, outlook and priorities for fiscal year 2022 and beyond, the strategies or actions that will be taken to achieve them, expectations about the Bank's financial condition, the regulatory environment in which it operates, the impacts of—and the Bank's response to—the COVID-19 pandemic, and certain risks it faces. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by verbs or words such as "outlook", "believe", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend" and "plan", in their future or conditional forms, notably verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would" as well as similar terms and expressions. Such forward-looking statements are made for the purpose of assisting the holders of the Bank's securities in understanding the Bank's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as the Bank's vision, strategic objectives, and financial performance targets, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and intentions and are subject to uncertainty and inherent risks, many of which are beyond the Bank's control.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies in 2022, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how that will affect the Bank's business are among the main factors considered in setting the Bank's strategic priorities and objectives including provisions for credit losses. In determining its expectations for economic conditions, both broadly and in the financial services sector in particular, the Bank primarily considers historical economic data provided by the governments of Canada, the United States, and certain other countries in which the Bank conducts business, as well as their agencies.

Statements about the economy, market changes, and the Bank's objectives, outlook and priorities for fiscal 2022 and thereafter are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to risk factors, many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the impacts of which are difficult to predict. These risk factors include, among others, the general economic environment and financial market conditions in Canada, the United States, and other countries where the Bank operates; exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; inflation; higher funding costs and greater market volatility; changes made to fiscal, monetary, and other public policies; changes made to regulations that affect the Bank's business; geopolitical and sociopolitical uncertainty; the transition to a low-carbon economy and the Bank's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental and social issues; significant changes in consumer behaviour; the housing situation, real estate market, and household indebtedness in Canada; the Bank's ability to achieve its long-term strategies and key short-term priorities; the timely development and launch of new products and services; the Bank's ability to recruit and retain key personnel; technological innovation and heightened competition from established companies and from competitors offering non-traditional services; changes in the performance and creditworthiness of the Bank's clients and counterparties; the Bank's exposure to significant regulatory matters or litigation; changes made to the accounting policies used by the Bank to report financial information, including the uncertainty inherent to assumptions and critical accounting estimates; changes to tax legislation in the countries where the Bank operates, i.e., primarily Canada and the United States; changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines as well as to the presentation and interpretation thereof; changes to the credit ratings assigned to the Bank; potential disruption to key suppliers of goods and services to the Bank; potential disruptions to the Bank's information technology systems, including evolving cyberattack risk as well as identity theft and theft of personal information; and possible impacts of major events affecting the local and global economies, including international conflicts, natural disasters, and public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a strong possibility that the Bank's express or implied predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that its assumptions may not be confirmed and that its vision, strategic objectives and financial performance targets will not be achieved. The Bank recommends that readers not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, could cause actual results to differ significantly from the expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements. These risk factors include credit risk, market risk, liquidity and funding risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance risk, reputation risk, strategic risk, environmental and social risk, and certain emerging risks or risks deemed significant, all of which are described in greater detail in the Risk Management section beginning on page 69 of the 2021 Annual Report.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information about these risk factors is provided in the Risk Management section and in the COVID-19 Pandemic section of the 2021 Annual Report and in the Risk Management section of the Report to Shareholders for the Second Quarter of 2022. Investors and others who rely on the Bank's forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The Bank cautions investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements due to a number of factors.

