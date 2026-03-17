MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the March 2026 cash distribution amounts per unit for NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds.

Unitholders of record on March 24, 2026 will receive cash distributions on March 31, 2026, as follows:

Fund name Fund

ticker Cash

distribution

per unit Payment

frequency NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.7500 Quarterly NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series NREA $0.0350 Monthly NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.1000 Monthly NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.0700 Monthly NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.0850 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0550 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.1500 Quarterly NBI Active US Equity ETF NUSA $0.0100 Quarterly NBI Active US Equity ETF (CAD Hedged) NUSA.F $0.0100 Quarterly NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.0700 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.0600 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.0260 Monthly NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGA $0.0120 Monthly NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGB $0.0150 Monthly NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGC $0.0160 Monthly NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGD $0.0200 Monthly NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGE $0.0140 Monthly NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGF $0.0180 Monthly NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series NCPB $0.0250 Monthly

About NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds

NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are offered by NBI, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or ETF Series of NBI Funds. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of ETF Series of NBI Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at December 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $109 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]