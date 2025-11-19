A New Milestone in Excellence and Sustainability for the Signature Building in Downtown Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada ("the Bank") (TSX: NA) is proud to announce that its head office in downtown Montreal, National Bank Place, has obtained LEED® Gold Certification in the New Construction category. This recognition reflects the Bank's commitment to the sustainable performance of its installations.

National Bank Place receives LEED® Gold certification. Photo: Christopher Guindon. (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada) Infographic showcasing the solutions implemented at National Bank Place to meet LEED requirements. Photo: Stéphane Brügger. Infographic: MSDL Architectes. (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

National Bank Place, designed by the architectural firm Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architectes ("MSDL Architectes") and the BPA/PMA consortium for the electromechanical engineering component, stands out for having an integrated approach that meets the highest standards of sustainable construction while promoting the well-being and health of its occupants.

At its core, the design prioritizes smart energy use, incorporating exemplary measures and practices such as:

Providing clean energy to help reduce the building's carbon footprint

Recovering energy with state-of-the-art systems to efficiently manage power demand

Installing efficient materials such as LED lighting and triple glazing on the building envelope

Using a smart system to measure real-time energy consumption.

LEED Certification is awarded by the Canada Green Building Council. Assessment criteria include energy efficiency and air quality, water management and consumption, the use of material and reuse of surplus materials, the quality of indoor environments and the ecological design of outdoor spaces.

Quotes

"Obtaining LEED Gold certification for National Bank Place is not just recognition for our ongoing efforts but also reflects our deep commitment to a more sustainable future. I'd like to sincerely thank all the teams who combined their talent and passion to create this extraordinary building, one that is both environmentally friendly and inspiring for our community. This certification reflects our determination to innovate and to offer a space that is welcoming, modern and sustainable, where the well-being of every person is our top priority."

– Donald Simoneau, Assistant Vice-President – Real Estate Business Strategy, National Bank

"Building a 40-storey tower that is both a signature landmark and an exceptional workplace for employees was an immensely stimulating challenge. Our collaborative approach fostered innovation and enabled us to reach ambitious comfort and energy efficiency goals. The result is a very high-performance tower, proudly LEED Gold certified!"

– Anik Shooner and Jean-Pierre LeTourneux, Principal Architects, MSDL Architectes

"The scope of the challenges related to LEED requirements encouraged us to push our limits and innovate. To achieve Gold level, we adopted an integrated design process and developed innovative, forward-thinking solutions, such as a triple glazing envelope, a first in Quebec for a high-rise building, delivering substantial energy savings, intelligent multifunction sensors to better control the user environment (temperature, humidity, air quality, artificial lighting intensity), a high-efficiency heat recovery system and hydroelectricity as the primary heating sources ensuring excellent energy performance and reducing GHG emissions."

– Nadia Bini, Coordinator – LEED and WELL Certifications, MSDL Architects

