MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the annual reinvested capital gains and/or net income distribution amounts (the "reinvested distributions") to be paid for 2025 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series").

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive the reinvested distributions on January 7, 2026. These distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated. The number of units held by each investor will not change but the adjusted cost base of the units will increase according to the amounts reinvested. Investors holding their units outside of registered plans will therefore have taxable amounts to report.

These amounts are for the reinvested distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distributions which are the subject of a separate press release.

The following is a list of NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series and the amounts of per-unit reinvested distributions:

ETF or ETF Series name Ticker symbol

(TSX) Reinvested

distribution

per unit NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT - NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series NREA $0.214619 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $1.164981 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF - NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB - NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.167905 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $1.992626 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $2.371507 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $5.580411 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $1.462059 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $3.321132 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF - CAD Hedged NUSA.F $0.244136 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $1.683407 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC - NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB - NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGA - NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGB - NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGC - NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGD $0.001681 NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGE - NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGF - NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series NCPB - NBI Innovators Fund - ETF Series NINV - NBI Innovators Fund - ETFH Series NINV.F - NBI Quebec Growth Fund - ETF Series NBQC $0.097133 NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NBUE - NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBUE.F - NBI Global Equity Fund - ETF Series NBGE - NBI Global Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBGE.F - NBI International Equity Fund - ETF Series NBIE - NBI International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBIE.F - NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETF Series NBSC - NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETFH Series NBSC.F - NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDU $0.216962 NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDU.F $0.133026 NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDI $0.208555 NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDI.F $0.403690

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series

NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $577 billion in assets as at October 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

