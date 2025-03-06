National Bank of Canada releases its latest sustainability reports for 2024

MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") today announced the release of several sustainability reports which cover the year 2024. These are the Sustainability Report, the Climate Report and the Report on Responsible Investment Advances of National Bank Investments (NBI). These reports can be viewed in the Codes and commitments section of nbc.ca.

Sustainability Report

The Sustainability Report provides an overview of the commitments the Bank and its main subsidiaries made to various stakeholders in 2024. It presents our achievements, initiatives and approaches as well as our environmental, social and governance (ESG) advances. This year's report also sets out our initiatives and indicators in terms of inclusion, diversity and equity, which were previously published in a separate booklet.

Climate Report

National Bank is determined to achieve its ambitious objectives in the fight against climate change. The Bank's Climate Report underscores the Bank's pragmatic approach, its advances and its commitment to supporting clients in their own decarbonization efforts. In line with its ambitions, the Bank has established a new objective that aims to increase its financing for the renewable energy sector to a total of $20 billion by 2030.

Report on Responsible Investment Advances of National Bank Investments (NBI)

This report presents NBI's responsible investment advances in 2024. We are committed to maintaining attentive service tailored to our clients' needs so we can find solutions that support their transition to a sustainable economy while helping them achieve their financial goals.

These reports contain a wealth of useful information, and stakeholders are encouraged to review them in order to continue the constructive conversations they have had with the Bank over a number of years.

