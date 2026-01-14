MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) (the "Bank") announced today the opening of an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), United Arab Emirates. This location will serve as a platform to support Canadian clients pursuing business opportunities in the Middle East.

The announcement was made during an economic mission to the United Arab Emirates led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canadian Minister of International Trade, as Canada and the United Arab Emirates continue to strengthen their commercial ties through new agreements and initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment.

"Our Dubai office will enable us to better support Canadian companies with presence and ambitions in the region, while also facilitating investments between the United Arab Emirates and Canada," said Étienne Dubuc, Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets. "This initiative reflects the growing commercial relationship between our two countries and our commitment to supporting mutually beneficial trade and investment."

As part of this expansion, Ali Fares, Managing Director and Head, Middle East and North Africa, Capital Markets, has relocated to Dubai to lead the Bank's regional presence.

"Our presence in Dubai will allow us to strengthen relationships and deliver tailored solutions for clients across both Canada and the UAE," added Ali Fares. "We look forward to fostering opportunities that benefit businesses in both regions."

With this new office, National Bank of Canada strengthens its position as a trusted partner for Canadian clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment.

About National Bank of Canada

