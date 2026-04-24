National Bank of Canada Announces the Election of Directors Français

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National Bank of Canada

Apr 24, 2026, 17:34 ET

MONTREAL, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2026, was elected as director of the Bank during the annual meeting of shareholders held today.

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Pierre Blouin

Elected

226,401,541

99.44

1,276,027

0.56

Pierre Boivin

Elected

220,782,577

96.97

6,894,991

3.03

Scott Burrows

Elected

226,475,917

99.47

1,201,651

0.53

Yvon Charest

Elected

226,215,911

99.36

1,461,657

0.64

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

226,901,286

99.66

776,282

0.34

Laurent Ferreira

Elected

227,033,495

99.72

644,073

0.28

Karen Kinsley

Elected

226,790,777

99.61

886,791

0.39

Lynn Loewen

Elected

224,329,774

98.53

3,347,794

1.47

Rebecca McKillican

Elected

226,821,709

99.62

855,859

0.38

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler

Elected

226,537,515

99.50

1,140,053

0.50

Sarah Morgan-Silvester

Elected

226,988,788

99.70

688,780

0.30

Robert Paré

Elected

226,094,913

99.30

1,582,655

0.70

Pierre Pomerleau

Elected

226,983,845

99.70

693,723

0.30

Irfhan Rawji

Elected

226,991,380

99.70

686,188

0.30

Macky Tall

Elected

226,890,195

99.65

787,373

0.35

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting of shareholders are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Services Financial Performance Management, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]; Jean-François Cadieux, Vice President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, National Bank of Canada, Jean-franç[email protected]

Organization Profile

National Bank of Canada

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada’s six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on a global basis by return on...