MONTREAL, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2026, was elected as director of the Bank during the annual meeting of shareholders held today.

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Pierre Blouin Elected 226,401,541 99.44 1,276,027 0.56 Pierre Boivin Elected 220,782,577 96.97 6,894,991 3.03 Scott Burrows Elected 226,475,917 99.47 1,201,651 0.53 Yvon Charest Elected 226,215,911 99.36 1,461,657 0.64 Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 226,901,286 99.66 776,282 0.34 Laurent Ferreira Elected 227,033,495 99.72 644,073 0.28 Karen Kinsley Elected 226,790,777 99.61 886,791 0.39 Lynn Loewen Elected 224,329,774 98.53 3,347,794 1.47 Rebecca McKillican Elected 226,821,709 99.62 855,859 0.38 Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Elected 226,537,515 99.50 1,140,053 0.50 Sarah Morgan-Silvester Elected 226,988,788 99.70 688,780 0.30 Robert Paré Elected 226,094,913 99.30 1,582,655 0.70 Pierre Pomerleau Elected 226,983,845 99.70 693,723 0.30 Irfhan Rawji Elected 226,991,380 99.70 686,188 0.30 Macky Tall Elected 226,890,195 99.65 787,373 0.35

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting of shareholders are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Services Financial Performance Management, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]; Jean-François Cadieux, Vice President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, National Bank of Canada, Jean-franç[email protected]