National Bank of Canada Announces Results of Conversion Rights of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 32

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced today that none of its outstanding 12,000,000 Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 32 (the "Series 32 Preferred Shares") will be converted on February 15, 2020 into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series 33 (the "Series 33 Preferred Shares").

During the conversion period, 58,495 Series 32 Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 33 Preferred Shares, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as per the terms of the Series 32 Preferred Shares described in the prospectus supplement dated October 2, 2014.

As a result, no Series 33 Preferred Shares will be issued on February 15, 2020 and holders of Series 32 Preferred Shared will retain their shares.

The Series 32 Preferred Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NA.PR.W. The annual dividend rate for such shares for the five-year period commencing on February 16, 2020, and ending on February 15, 2025, will be 3.839%.

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

