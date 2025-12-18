MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the December 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions on January 7, 2026, as detailed in the table below.

ETF or ETF Series name Ticker symbol

(TSX) Cash

distribution

per unit Payment frequency NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT - Quarterly NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series NREA $0.010396 Monthly NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.105975 Monthly NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.076546 Monthly NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.111633 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.049894 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.035013 Quarterly NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.192383 Annual NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $0.832270 Annual NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $0.348017 Annual NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA - Quarterly NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF - CAD Hedged NUSA.F - Quarterly NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.070000 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.072665 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.033862 Monthly NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGA $0.014599 Monthly NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGB $0.007858 Monthly NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGC $0.004366 Monthly NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGD $0.032343 Monthly NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGE $0.015143 Monthly NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGF $0.013984 Monthly NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series NCPB - Monthly NBI Innovators Fund - ETF Series NINV - Annual NBI Innovators Fund - ETFH Series NINV.F - Annual NBI Quebec Growth Fund - ETF Series NBQC - Annual NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NBUE - Annual NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBUE.F - Annual NBI Global Equity Fund - ETF Series NBGE - Annual NBI Global Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBGE.F - Annual NBI International Equity Fund - ETF Series NBIE $0.003476 Annual NBI International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBIE.F $0.003530 Annual NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETF Series NBSC - Annual NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETFH Series NBSC.F - Annual NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDU $0.026866 Annual NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDU.F $0.026484 Annual NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDI $0.007561 Annual NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDI.F $0.048524 Annual

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series

NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $577 billion in assets as at October 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

