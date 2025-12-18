National Bank Investments Announces December 2025 Cash Distributions for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series Français

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the December 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions on January 7, 2026, as detailed in the table below.

ETF or ETF Series name

Ticker symbol
(TSX)

Cash
distribution
per unit

Payment

 frequency

NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF

NALT

-

Quarterly

NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series

NREA

$0.010396

Monthly

NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF

NPRF

$0.105975

Monthly

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NUBF

$0.076546

Monthly

NBI High Yield Bond ETF

NHYB

$0.111633

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF

NSCB

$0.049894

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF

NSCE

$0.035013

Quarterly

NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF

NSGE

$0.192383

Annual

NBI Global Private Equity ETF

NGPE

$0.832270

Annual

NBI Active International Equity ETF 

NINT

$0.348017

Annual

NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF

NUSA

-

Quarterly

NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF - CAD Hedged

NUSA.F

-

Quarterly

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF

NDIV

$0.070000

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

NSCC

$0.072665

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF

NSSB

$0.033862

Monthly

NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGA

$0.014599

Monthly

NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGB

$0.007858

Monthly

NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGC

$0.004366

Monthly

NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGD

$0.032343

Monthly

NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGE

$0.015143

Monthly

NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGF

$0.013984

Monthly

NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series

NCPB

-

Monthly

NBI Innovators Fund - ETF Series

NINV

-

Annual

NBI Innovators Fund - ETFH Series

NINV.F

-

Annual

NBI Quebec Growth Fund - ETF Series

NBQC

-

Annual

NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series

NBUE

-

Annual

NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series

NBUE.F

-

Annual

NBI Global Equity Fund - ETF Series

NBGE

-

Annual

NBI Global Equity Fund - ETFH Series

NBGE.F

-

Annual

NBI International Equity Fund - ETF Series

NBIE

$0.003476

Annual

NBI International Equity Fund - ETFH Series

NBIE.F

$0.003530

Annual

NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETF Series

NBSC

-

Annual

NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETFH Series

NBSC.F

-

Annual

NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series

NSDU

$0.026866

Annual

NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series

NSDU.F

$0.026484

Annual

NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETF Series

NSDI

$0.007561

Annual

NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETFH Series

NSDI.F

$0.048524

Annual

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series
NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.
NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media. 

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada
With $577 billion in assets as at October 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

