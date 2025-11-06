MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") was recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 for the outstanding performance of four investment solutions.

"We are proud to have been recognized once again with these Lipper awards which underscore our commitment to delivering added value to investors," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI. "Such accolades reflect the strength of our open architecture structure, and the expertise of our portfolio management partners whose capabilities enable us to offer clients solutions that stand out within the Canadian investment fund industry."

NBI earned awards for the following funds:

Fund name Classification Period covered NBI Floating Rate Income Fund – FT Series Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 3 years NBI Floating Rate Income Fund – FT Series Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 5 years NBI Quebec Growth Fund – F Series Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 10 years NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund – F Series Global Infrastructure Equity 3 years NBI Preferred Equity Fund – F Series Preferred Share Fixed Income 3 years

The NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 trophy for best three-year performance out of a total of 20 funds and the certificate for best five-year performance out of a total of 18 funds in the Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category for the period ending July 31, 2025. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) for the period ended September 30, 2025, is as follows: 6.64% (1 year), 7.75% (3 years), 5.29% (5 years), and 3.95% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The NBI Quebec Growth Fund (F Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 certificate for best ten-year performance out of a total of 29 funds in the Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2025. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Quebec Growth Fund (F Series) for the period ended September 30, 2025, is as follows: 11.61% (1 year), 16.11% (3 years), 14.47% (5 years), and 12.15% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (3 years), 4 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund (F Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 trophy for best three-year performance out of a total of 18 funds in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2025. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund (F Series) for the period ended September 30, 2025, is as follows: 22.72% (1 year), 20.16% (3 years), 12.84% (5 years), and 7.08% (since inception on January 25, 2016). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

The NBI Preferred Equity Fund (F Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 trophy for best three-year performance out of a total of 11 funds in the Preferred Share Fixed Income category for the period ending July 31, 2025. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Preferred Equity Fund (F Series) for the period ended September 30, 2025, is as follows: 17.39% (1 year), 14.87% (3 years), 11.65% (5 years), and 7.62% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 4 (10 years).

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

