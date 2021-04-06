National Bank Investments Virtually Opens The Market

National Bank Investments (NBI) celebrates the addition of four new actively managed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs): NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF "NSCC", NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF "NDIV", NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF "NUSA", NBI Active International Equity ETF "NINT". Since listing their first ETF in 2019, NBI has been one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers. Today, listed on the TSX they have 14 ETFs. For more information on these NBI ETFs, please visit nbinvestments.ca/etf .

Date: Tuesday April 6, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

