MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today that it recently passed the $100 billion mark in assets under management. This significant milestone underscores NBI's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors and exemplifies the firm's remarkable growth trajectory since its foundation in 1987.

"We're extremely proud of this achievement which reflects our deep-rooted culture of innovation and excellence," said Éric-Olivier Savoie, NBI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We consistently strive to develop forward-looking investment strategies that respond to the evolving needs of Canadian investors." Martin Felton, Vice-President of National Sales, added: "We're deeply grateful to our clients and partners for their trust which has been instrumental in reaching this important mark."

Through its open architecture structure, NBI partners with leading global portfolio management firms to offer innovative investment solutions that empower both retail and institutional investors to achieve their financial goals.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $102 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

