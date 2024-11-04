MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announces the launch of three new funds: the NBI Senior Loan Fund, the NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund, and the NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund (the "NBI Funds").

The NBI Funds' series are already available for purchase.

"With the launch of a thematic fund, an impact fund, and a senior loan fund, we continue to lead the way by offering clients dynamic and high growth investment opportunities. Aligned with our responsible investment philosophy and innovative approach, these new solutions not only address the increasing demand for sustainable products but also reaffirm our commitment to help investors meet their financial goals while making a difference for society and the planet," said Martin Felton, Vice President, National Sales at NBI.

National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT") acts as portfolio manager for the NBI Funds and delegates investment decisions to portfolio sub-advisors. NBT has retained the services of AlphaFixe Capital Inc. as portfolio sub-advisor of the NBI Senior Loan Fund, Amundi Canada Inc. for the NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund, and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC with regard to the NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund.

Here are the fund codes and management fees for these new NBI Funds:

NBI Fund Fund Code Management Fee1 NBI Senior Loan Fund — Advisor Series NBC5417 1.20 % NBI Senior Loan Fund — F Series NBC5717 0.70 % NBI Senior Loan Fund — O Series NBC9317 0.00%2 NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund — Advisor Series NBC5418 1.75 % NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund — F Series NBC5718 0.75 % NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund — O Series NBC9318 0.00%2 NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC5416 1.15 % NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund — F Series NBC5716 0.65 % NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund — O Series NBC9316 0.00%2

1The annual management fees correspond to a percentage of the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, accrue daily and are paid monthly. 2In the case of O Series units, no management fees are deducted directly from the NBI Funds. Instead, related fees are negotiated with and paid directly by investors.

The NBI Senior Loan Fund's investment objective is to generate a high level of current income. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of senior floating rate loans, which are generally rated below investment grade, of corporate issuers located throughout the world and other floating rate debt instruments.

The NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth while following a sustainable investment approach and aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of the portfolio. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of companies located around the world.

The NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and some capital growth while following a sustainable approach to investing. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of bonds issued by governments or corporations located around the world.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For the NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund and the NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund, which have a responsible-focused investment objective, please refer to these Funds' investment objectives and investment strategies in their prospectus which articulate their responsible investing parameters.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

