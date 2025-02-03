MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announces the launch of three new funds: the NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund, the NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund, and the NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund (the "NBI Funds").

The NBI Funds' series are already available for purchase.

"We are committed to offering products that meet both the diversified needs of investors and today's market challenges. The launch of these new funds expands the range of one of our most popular fixed-income solutions and broadens the distribution channel for one of our most attractive equity strategies," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT") acts as portfolio manager for the NBI Funds and delegates investment decisions to portfolio sub-advisors. NBT has retained the services of AlphaFixe Capital Inc. as portfolio sub-advisor of the NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund and the NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund, and of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. for the NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund.

Here are the fund codes and management fees for these new NBI Funds:

NBI Fund Fund Code Management Fee1 NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9630 0.65 % NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9230 0.15 % NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund — O Series NBC9330 0.00%2 NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9631 0.65 % NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9231 0.15 % NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund — O Series NBC9331 0.00%2 NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund — Advisor Series NBC5441 1.55 % NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund — F Series NBC5741 0.55 %

1The annual management fees correspond to a percentage of the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, accrue daily and are paid monthly.

2In the case of O Series units, no management fees are deducted directly from the NBI Funds. Instead, related fees are negotiated with and paid directly by investors.

The NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and preserve capital over a predetermined time period. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of investment-grade bonds of North American companies with an effective maturity in 2030. It is anticipated that the Fund will terminate on or around November 30, 2030, or at an earlier date upon not less than 60 days' notice to unitholders.

The NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and preserve capital over a predetermined time period. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of investment-grade bonds of North American companies with an effective maturity in 2031. It is anticipated that the Fund will terminate on or around November 30, 2031, or at an earlier date upon not less than 60 days' notice to unitholders.

The NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of common shares of U.S. companies.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at December 31, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $96.58 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $462 billion in assets as at October 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]