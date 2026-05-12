MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the launch of new exchange-traded series ("ETF Series"), giving investors more flexibility in how they access the following strategies across different asset classes: the NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund, the NBI SmartData Global Equity Fund, the NBI International Value Fund, the NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund, the NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund, the NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund, the NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund, the NBI International Equity Index Fund, the Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio, the Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio, the Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio and the Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio.

The NBI Funds have closed their initial offering of ETF Series units, and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

NBI Fund Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management

fee1 Administration

fee1 NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund – ETF Series NBBX 0.07 % 0.00 % NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund – ETF Series NBCX 0.05 % 0.00 % NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund – ETF Series NBUX 0.05 % 0.00 % NBI International Equity Index Fund – ETF Series NBIX 0.17 % 0.00 % Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio – ETF Series NMMO 0.30 % 0.08 % Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio – ETF Series NMBL 0.30 % 0.08 % Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio – ETF Series NMGR 0.30 % 0.08 % Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio – ETF Series NMEQ 0.30 % 0.08 % NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund – ETF Series NBCG 0.75 % 0.19 % NBI SmartData Global Equity Fund – ETF Series NSDG 0.40 % 0.10 % NBI International Value Fund – ETF Series NBIV 0.60 % 0.15 % NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund – ETF Series NBEM 0.85 % 0.25 %

1 The annual management and administration fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund's ETF Series. These management and administration fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of the Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETF Series of the Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

About Meritage Portfolios®

Meritage Portfolios® (the "Portfolios") are managed by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or Fund Facts document(s) of the Portfolios before investing. The Portfolios' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Portfolios are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of the Portfolios are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETF Series of the Portfolios do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $115.51 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as at April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]