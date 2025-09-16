MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the launch of exchange-traded series ("ETF Series") and hedged exchange-traded series ("ETFH Series") for the NBI Funds listed below (the "NBI Funds"). NBI also announced the launch of hedged exchange-traded units ("Hedged ETF Units") for the NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF (the "NBI ETF"). The NBI Funds and the NBI ETF have closed their initial offering of ETF and ETFH Series units, as well as Hedged ETF Units, and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

"The introduction of these ETF and ETFH series marks a pivotal moment in empowering investors to build stronger, more versatile portfolios," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments. "We are dedicated to expanding opportunities and helping our clients seize new possibilities in today's dynamic market."

NBI Fund Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management

fee1 Administration

fee1 NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series NCPB 0.45 % 0.10 % NBI U.S. Equity Fund – ETF Series NBUE 0.65 % 0.24 % NBI U.S. Equity Fund – ETFH Series NBUE.F 0.65 % 0.24 % NBI Global Equity Fund – ETF Series NBGE 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI Global Equity Fund – ETFH Series NBGE.F 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI International Equity Fund – ETF Series NBIE 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI International Equity Fund – ETFH Series NBIE.F 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI Global Small Cap Fund – ETF Series NBSC 0.90 % 0.24 % NBI Global Small Cap Fund – ETFH Series NBSC.F 0.90 % 0.24 % NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGD 0.15 % 0.05 % NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGE 0.15 % 0.05 % NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGF 0.15 % 0.05 % NBI Innovators Fund – ETF Series NINV 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI Innovators Fund – ETFH Series NINV.F 0.75 % 0.24 % NBI Quebec Growth Fund – ETF Series NBQC 0.75 % 0.22 % NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund – ETF Series NSDU 0.30 % 0.05 % NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund – ETFH Series NSDU.F 0.30 % 0.05 % NBI SmartData International Equity Fund – ETF Series NSDI 0.40 % 0.10 % NBI SmartData International Equity Fund – ETFH Series NSDI.F 0.40 % 0.10 %

1 The annual management and administration fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund's ETF Series or ETFH Series. These management and administration fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

NBI ETF Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management

fee2 Administration

fee2 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF – Hedged ETF Units NUSA.F 0.55 % N/A

2The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI ETF's Hedged ETF Units. This management fee, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly. NBI ETFs are responsible for paying their operating expenses and do not charge an administration fee directly to the unitholders.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series and ETFH Series units of the Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETF Series and ETFH Series of the Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $102 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Merick Séguin, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514 394-8584, [email protected]