MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today the launch of four exchange-traded funds (each a "NBI ETF" and collectively the "NBI ETFs"). Each NBI ETF listed in the table below has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"Since 2019, NBI has entered into the exchange-traded funds space with competitive financial solutions, leading most notably in sustainable investing," said Annamaria Testani, Senior Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments. "Our product line is now evolving to not only cover a broad range of asset classes, but also to serve investors across a variety of market segments."

National Bank Trust Inc. (NBT) will act as portfolio manager of the NBI ETFs and will delegate investment decisions to the sub-advisors indicated in the table below.

Here is a list of the four NBI ETFs that will commence trading on the TSX today, as well as their corresponding ticker symbol, sub-advisor and management fee:

Exchange-Traded Fund Ticker Symbol (TSX) Sub-advised by Management Fee1 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC AlphaFixe Capital Inc. 0.55% NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. 0.55% NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. 0.55% NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. 0.60%

1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI ETF. The management fee, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: NSCC) The NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF's investment objective is to provide a sustained level of current income and capital growth, with an emphasis on bonds issued by Canadian corporations with a carbon intensity substantially lower than that of the estimated carbon intensity of the NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF's benchmark, while considering ESG issues, climate risks and contribution to United Nations ("UN") sustainable development goals. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of bonds issued by Canadian corporations.

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF (TSX: NDIV) The NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF's investment objective is to maximize the potential for long-term capital growth and to generate sustained dividend income. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies that pay dividends.

NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: NUSA) The NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of common shares of U.S. companies.

NBI Active International Equity ETF (TSX: NINT) The NBI Active International Equity ETF's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of common shares of international companies.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at December 31, 2020, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $67 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has close to 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

