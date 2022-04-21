National Bank Investments Inc. Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

Apr 21, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Eric-Olivier Savoie, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF (TSX: NSSB).

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchanged-traded funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals.

TMX Group congratulates National Bank Investments Inc. on the launch of their new ETF (TSX: NSSB)
Date:

Thursday, April 21, 2022


Time:

9:00am - 9:30am


Place:

Broadcast Virtually

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684, [email protected]

